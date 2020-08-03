An environmental group should have won an injunction against a 4,700-acre roadside salvage logging project in California’s Mendocino National Forest, a federal appeals court has ruled.
In 2018, roughly 300,000 acres of the national forest were burned in the Ranch Fire, which led the Forest Service to authorize a hazard tree removal project.
Trees within 200 feet of roadways that are 50% or more likely to die can be logged under the project, which was challenged by the Environmental Protection Information Center last year.
A federal judge rejected the environmental group’s request for a preliminary injunction blocking the project, but a panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has now ruled 2-1 that such an order is warranted.
The Forest Service had decided the project was exempt from a detailed environmental analysis under the National Environmental Policy Act under a “categorical exclusion” for road repair and maintenance.
While U.S. District Judge Edward Chen determined the project qualified for such an exclusion, the 9th Circuit has now disagreed.
The categorical exclusion for roadside repairs and maintenance applies to grading, resurfacing, culvert replacement and brush clearing, but the scope of the tree removal project is much broader, the ruling said.
“While all of the trees within the scope of the project may be hazardous in some sense, many of them pose no imminent hazard,” the 9th Circuit said. “As described above, a number of the trees will not come close to the road even if they fall directly toward it.”
The Forest Service argued that less than 2% of the total burn area would be affected by the roadside tree removal project, which is intended to ensure public safety.
However, the 9th Circuit has ruled that requiring an environmental assessment, or a more complex environmental impact statement, will not put public safety at risk.
By selling larger trees from the project area, the Forest Service claimed to be generating revenue for the removal of smaller trees that can’t be logged economically.
The 9th Circuit also didn’t find this argument persuasive.
“A budgetary system that requires the authorization of commercial salvage logging operations in order to finance work necessary for public safety can put the Forest Service in an awkward and conflicted position in deciding whether, and under what conditions, to authorize such operations,” the ruling said.
In a dissenting opinion, U.S. Circuit Judge Kenneth Lee said the 9th Circuit “should not second-guess” the Forest Service’s plan, “even if we could have crafted a better tailored one.”
Without offering a timber sale to offset the costs of hazard tree removal, the project would cost $5.5 million that the Forest Service wouldn’t be likely to obtain, he said.
“While the project may be imperfect and we may question the wisdom of some of the assumptions, I cannot say that the Forest Service’s decisions were arbitrary or capricious,” Lee said.