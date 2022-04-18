WASHINGTON, D.C. — USDA will invest $31.1 million in 15 landscape restoration projects using Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds and annual appropriations.
The selected projects will be in California, Oregon, Washington, Arkansas, Colorado, Missouri, New Mexico and Oklahoma.
The purpose of the projects is to restore land by replanting areas, promoting natural regeneration and reducing invasive species to reduce the risk of wildfire.
“The infusion of funding (from the infrastructure package) augments the work we do with other governments and partners around other important work such as improvements to infrastructure and the 10-year wildfire strategy," Forest Service Chief Randy Moore said in a statement.
The projects selected for Fiscal Year 2022 include three that received funding in previous years:
Oregon
• $3 million to Northern Blues Forest Restoration, a 10.4-million-acre project to reduce wildfire risk and prepare the landscape to safely manage fire.
• $673,000 to the Deschutes Collaborative Forest Project, which includes 258,000 acres of high-value landscape. This project was previously funded with $6.7 million; the additional funding will keep it going another five years. Efforts focus on reducing wildfire in the wildland-urban interface, protecting watersheds, preserving recreation areas and providing jobs and wood products.
California
• $757,000 to Dinkey Collaborative, a 154,000-acre project that is in the epicenter of fuel loading due to the Southern Sierra tree mortality. The project to date has received $7.6 million and the infrastructure package adds additional dollars.
The 12 newly funded projects include:
California
• $3 million to the Western Klamath Mountains Fire and Fire Resiliency Project, a 1.2-million-acre project to prepare the landscape for frequent, yet smaller, lower-intensity wildfires to protect communities and critical transportation routes. The work will also prepare the land for prescribed burning.
• $3 million in the North Yuba River watershed across 356,000 acres. Treatments will promote forest conditions that are more resilient to wildfire, while restoring watershed health and native biodiversity.
Oregon
• $2 million to the Lakeview Stewardship project on 859,000 acres. The goal is to create a forest landscape maintained with prescribed fire to reduce the threat of high-severity wildfires.
• $3 million to the Southern Blues Restoration Coalition for a million acres to restore the land for the purpose of helping native wildlife thrive, creating forests that are more resilient and supporting local communities.
• $3 million to the Rogue Basin Landscape Restoration Project on 4.6 million acres. The proposed work will accelerate restoration treatments to meet goals of wildfire risk reduction, landscape resiliency, improved wildlife habitat, watershed protection, adaptation and resilience.
Washington
• $1.4 million to treat 1.1 million acres for the state’s 20-year Forest Health Action Plan. Work will include fuels treatments, stream and fisheries improvements and wildlife habitat restoration.
• $3 million to Northeast Washington Forest Vision 2020 on 916,000 acres for the state’s 20-year Forest Health Action Plan. The project restores forested landscapes and watersheds. Overarching goals are to restore forests and habitats, reduce hazardous fuels, use woody biomass and small-diameter trees and reduce the costs of treatments and wildfire management.