Idaho's wildfire season is off to an early start.
The Juliaetta Fire started April 21, growing to 20 acres near the small town of Juliaetta in north-central Idaho about 30 miles northeast of Lewiston.
A helicopter dropped water on the fire, which burned in steep, rocky terrain. The fire threatened but did not damage 15-20 structures. No injuries were reported.
“It’s unusual to have conditions so dry at this point in the spring,” Juliaetta Fire Incident Commmander Mike McManus said in an April 22 news release.
North-central Idaho received below-normal precipitation in March and much of April.
“We have seen an increase in fire starts, and we ask the public to be very careful with burning,” McManus said. “This fire was burning across rocks, and it is uncharacteristic for a fire to be able to burn like that at this point in the season.”
The fire was contained at 20 acres, public information officer Robbie Johnson said April 23.
In eastern Idaho, crews contained the 1,192-acre Lavaside Fire southwest of Firth at 5:30 p.m. April 25, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management reported. Light precipitation fell a day earlier.
The fire started April 21. Strong winds pushed it north, prompting evacuations. The fire burned thick brush, cottonwood and juniper trees along the Snake River.
The causes of both fires remain under investigation.