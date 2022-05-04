Burn permits are required outside city limits May 10-Oct. 20, according to the Idaho Department of Lands.
Permits are required during the annual period, called closed fire season. The free, state-issued permits apply to debris and crop residue burning. They are valid for 10 days. They are not available in districts where burn bans are in effect.
Idaho leaders April 29 declared drought in 34 of the state’s 44 counties. Heavy precipitation in April plumped grasses and other fine fuels, which could pose added fire risk when warm, dry conditions arrive.
The Department of Lands said the permit system aims to help prevent human-caused fires.
Dustin Miller, the department’s director, said permits reduce false alarms. Having a burn permit on record also can enable fire managers to respond faster to fires that get out of control, and may reduce the burner’s liability if a fire escapes.
Fire Management Bureau Chief Josh Harvey said severe fire seasons are increasingly common, and more people are moving into the wildland-urban interface and next to agriculture.
“These trends combined with drought conditions and declarations should heighten everyone’s concerns this wildfire season,” he said.
Harvey said a debris fire started on one property can spread quickly onto a neighboring property and to adjacent timber or agricultural land. Debris burning was one of the most frequent causes of wildfire last year on land the department protects.
