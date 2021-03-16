The Idaho Department of Lands wants to expand its shared stewardship program, which pursues thinning and other management treatments to improve forest health across jurisdictional and ownership boundaries.
The department now gets $500,000 for the work from the general fund, most of which comes from state income and sales taxes.
The department is asking for an additional $450,000 for the next fiscal year. Of that, $250,000 would go toward projects on federal land while $200,000 would go toward shared-stewardship restoration project planning and implementation on private land.
The private-land portion includes $100,000 that would leverage federal funds to contract private forestry consultants to complete assessments and to plan treatments, the state Legislative Services Office said.
The other half of the money for private lands would be used to carry out projects such as targeted restoration in the area of the 2020 Woodhead Fire and in forests defoliated by the 2019 Douglas fir Tussock Moth outbreak.
Department Shared Stewardship Coordinator Ara Andrea said some of the planned additional spending will be on outreach and project-related work with private landowners. More such work is required in recent years as an abundance of smaller parcels under varied ownerships or homeowners associations replaces what once were large tree farms or ranches.
“When it comes to outreach, it’s multiplied over and over again,” she said. “It’s the type of work we have to do.”
IDL State Forester Craig Foss said working with smaller-scale landowners can help them understand forest fire and disease risk. Other potential benefits include finding opportunities for funding or for working on private land in a key location.
“You might have 300,000 or 400,000 acres that need some kind of treatment,” he said. “Is there a (smaller) strategic component that ends up protecting the rest of the resource?”
On federal land, Good Neighbor Authority enables the state department to partner with the U.S. Forest Service on restoration work. Idaho and the Forest Service signed an agreement in December 2018. The state in 2019 identified two priority areas, one in the northern Panhandle and the other in the west-central mountains.
Jon Songster, the department’s Good Neighbor bureau chief, said the proposed additional spending “will be put toward work on the ground.” Reducing fire fuels, salvaging dead, dying or diseased trees, improving access roads and entering private-sector contracts are examples.
Foss said 2020 “was an eye-opener to the increasing length of fire season, drought and forest health conditions in the West. We need to do something other than just fight fire.”
Ideally, the department and partners over time will spend more on forest treatment up front and, eventually, proportionately less on firefighting while benefiting Idaho landowners, he said.
Gov. Brad Little, in his Jan. 11 State of the State Address and Budget Message to open the 2021 legislative session, recommended the added spending on reducing wildfire risk.