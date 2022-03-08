The administrative rules for selling forest products on Idaho’s state-owned endowment lands is scheduled for review this year, and the Idaho Department of Lands is seeking public input.
The rules apply to purchasers of state endowment timber sales and forest products and establish a consistent process for selling forest products from state endowment lands. The rules set minimum requirements for timber sale auctions, initial deposits and bonding, stumpage and interest payment and timber sale cancellation and termination.
Negotiated rulemaking begins this month. Two public meetings are scheduled in April, and written comments on the draft rule changes will be accepted through May 11.
The meetings are scheduled for:
• April 5 at 9:30 a.m. PT at the Best Western Plus-Coeur d’Alene Inn, 506 W Appleway Ave. Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. The public can attend by Zoom at Join April 5 Zoom meeting or attend by phone at (253) 215-8782. The meeting ID is 873 1462 5016. The passcode is 046597.
• April 6, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. PT at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston, Idaho. The public can attend by Zoom at Join April 6 Zoom meeting or attend by phone at (253) 215-8782. The meeting ID is 823 5342 5650. The passcode: 965822.
Written comments can be submitted through May 11 online at rulemaking@idl.idaho.gov, by fax at (208) 769-1524 or by mail to Idaho Department of Lands, Attn: David Greenwood-Rulemaking, 3284 West Industrial Loop, Coeur d’Alene, ID 83815.