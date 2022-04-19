The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is accepting applications through July 15 for federal grants to help fund projects that address water pollution from non-point sources such as agriculture and forestry.
The grants, which require a 40% match, are offered under Section 319 of the federal Clean Water Act. Non-point pollution comes from multiple sources and is commonly moved by rainfall and snowmelt.
Projects that receive grants through the competitive program must focus on reducing pollutant loads and improving water quality in lakes, streams and aquifers. Funds may be used for pollution management and prevention work related to agriculture and forestry, stormwater, transportation, groundwater activities, mining and hydrologic and habitat modifications.
Julia Achabal, the department’s non-point source coordinator, said the matching contribution must come from a non-federal source. State funds could be used, for example. Contracts can be for three years to allow time for project planning and development.
The Idaho Legislature this year substantially increased funding for a separate non-point grant program for agricultural best management practices. Achabal said contracts for projects funded through the state program can last 18 months, and there is no restriction on the source of matching funds.
