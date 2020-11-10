The Idaho Department of Lands on Nov. 10 released the details of several projects that aim to reduce wildfire and disease risk in public and private forests.
“Idaho continues to pioneer new, collaborative efforts to protect our citizens and communities from wildfire,” Gov. Brad Little said in an IDL release. “Working with our federal partners, private landowners and many others, the state of Idaho is embracing this innovative Shared Stewardship approach so we can make a meaningful difference in the health of our lands and water.”
In the Idaho Panhandle National Forests, Buckskin Saddle project leaders identified 19,686 acres to be treated next year. Goals include increasing forest resilience against insects, disease and drought, and reducing wildfire fuel near private land, transportation routes and power lines. Fuel reduction is complete on more than 38 acres of private land surrounding a small, at-risk community on Lake Pend Oreille.
Also in IPNF, Scattered Lands project leaders identified about 6,960 acres for treatment starting next fall. Additionally, federal grants will fund fuel reduction on nearly 1,700 acres of private forestland surrounding hundreds of homes on private land in Bonner County adjacent to the national forest.
The Scattered Lands project aims for fuel treatment and harvest in coordination with partners.
Southwest Idaho’s Granite Meadows project in the Payette National Forest is in the early development stages, IDL said. The project will incorporate commercial harvest and fuel-reduction treatments such as prescribed fire, pile burning and thinning in the national forest. The project also includes vegetation and recreation management as well as watershed restoration.
In the Sage Hen project, to the east in the Boise National Forest, cross-boundary salvage operations removed dead and dying trees and large amounts of fuel on hundreds of acres in the national forests, on private land and in IDL’s Packer John State Forest. A large outbreak of Douglas fir tussock moths killed trees — prompting the work.
The Sage Hen project includes treatments to improve vegetation’s resilience to uncharacteristic disturbances, restore watersheds, improve and manage recreation opportunities and support economies.