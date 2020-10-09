The Idaho Department of Lands has named a new state shared-stewardship coordinator.
Ara Andrea, previously IDL’s forestry assistance bureau chief, will work with Gov. Brad Little’s Shared Stewardship Advisory Group and other stakeholders. She will serve as a liaison to help strengthen relationships and move projects to fruition. Andrea is based in Coeur d’Alene.
Peg Polichio previously served in the role as an IDL contractor.
Shared Stewardship aims to improve forest health across ownership and jurisdictional boundaries. Idaho and the U.S. Forest Service started the program in 2018 to determine where to best focus federal and state resources. Goals include using thinning and other strategies to reduce wildfire, disease and insect risk. Two landscape-scale sites, one in the state’s northern region and one in the south, were prioritized.
“My primary goal is to implement wildfire risk-reducing treatments through strong partnerships, close collaboration and participatory leadership,” Andrea said in an IDL news release. “Building on past collaborative efforts and taking the next step to an ‘all-hands, all-lands’ approach is how I see how our threatened forests becoming more resilient to fire and disease.”
IDL said 6.1 million acres of USFS land near Idaho communities have high wildfire risk and above-normal insect and disease mortality. Some 94% of state-endowment timberlands are adjacent to federal forests.
Andrea told Capital Press she plans to work with stakeholders to develop collaborative solutions, to help secure new funding for projects, and to quantify progress. She aims to integrate all forest managers and consultants in “getting thinnings and needed fuels-reduction treatments done on the ground on national forest, state and private forestlands within the two priority landscapes.”
The Hunter 2 Fire, which burned last month near Blanchard, affected forests in part of the northern priority landscape.
“But the question is how they were affected,” said Andrea, who captured some post-fire photos. “It’s more the level of impact. These are areas we are working on and targeting.”
In one area of industry-owned stands of Ponderosa pines and Douglas firs, damage from the Hunter 2 Fire did not progress into tree crowns where the understory of fuels had been thinned previously, Andrea said. Some unmanaged stands sustained crown damage.
Projects on federal lands have been at elevated risk of legal challenge over issues such as water quality and habitat.
Andrea said Shared Stewardship, and collaboratives formed by national forests, conservation groups and industry, can help project planners move proposed work to successful completion.
Idaho Panhandle National Forests plan a combined 43,900 acres of restoration in the northern landscape by year’s end. In the south, Boise and Payette national forests are working on plans for fuel treatment and restoration on a combined 155,820 acres.
Andrea said some treatments have been done, are in progress or are planned soon on private forestlands in both priority landscapes.