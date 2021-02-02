The North Fork Hazardous Fuels Reduction Project will target cheatgrass in part of Idaho’s Salmon River country.
It’s one of eight new, three-year efforts that recently received funding through USDA’s Joint Chiefs’ Landscape Restoration Partnership.
The U.S. Forest Service and the Natural Resources Conservation Service are working with ranchers, landowners, federal and state land managers and communities. The goal is to reduce the wildfire risk, restore forest health and improve habitat and water quality.
Funding for the current fiscal year includes $33.3 million to complete work on 29 projects selected in 2019 and 2020, and $13 million for the new projects. In Oregon, that includes $3.27 million for the Buttes to Basins All Lands Forestry Resiliency Project and $2.03 million for the Lake County All Lands Restoration Initiative.
The North Fork project includes about 8,700 acres near the North Fork Salmon River, in the vicinity of North Fork, Carmen and Gibbonsville.
NRCS said factors in the spread of cheatgrass include disturbance from wildfire, mining, timber harvest, grazing and big-game movement. The nonnative grass outcompetes native plants and spreads fire quickly.
Planned fuel-reduction treatments include applying herbicide on the ground or by air, re-seeding native species and understory thinning on private land to provide fuel breaks where applicable.
“This is a ways back, so it (cheatgrass) was kind of introduced to the area,” said Wade McPhetridge, Salmon-Challis National Forest North Zone fire management specialist. “We have been monitoring it, and that’s how it came up as a place where we need to do some work. It has just taken over the area.”
The North Fork project site has timber, grassland meadows, sagebrush — and, increasingly, cheatgrass. Treatments typically start in the fall, when cheatgrass germinates.
“We are using helicopters for aerial herbicide application, which is less expensive than ground-based mechanisms,” McPhetridge said. “Ultimately this will allow us to treat more at lower costs.”
In the area’s many steep landscapes, “there is no other real option.”
North Fork’s funding of $142,000 — $52,000 through NRCS and $90,000 through the Forest Service — is low compared to some other new Joint Chiefs projects. McPhetridge said the project’s dollar value is around twice as high when partners’ contributions are included.
Partners are the U.S. Bureau of Land Management Salmon District, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the Governor’s Office of Species Conservation, the Mule Deer Foundation and private landowners.
About a quarter of the Great Basin’s sagebrush-steppe has been taken over by cheatgrass — a major contributor to the increasing frequency of fires. The intervals between fires have decreased from 32-100 years historically to 5-15 years recently, McPhetridge said. The total area burned is up some 200% since 1980.
Since cheatgrass spreads faster than native grasses, “even at low to moderate densities, it is directly correlated to an increase in fine fuels — which consequently increases our fire risk, fire-spread potential and fire frequency,” he said.