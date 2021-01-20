The Idaho Department of Lands is selling trees damaged in the Woodhead Fire.
The fire started Sept. 7 on state endowment land northwest of Cambridge. It burned nearly 100,000 acres, including about 20,000 acres of endowment land. The department owns and manages land to benefit schools.
The salvage sales are expected to generate nearly $2.1 million for endowment beneficiaries even though the fire-damaged trees are less valuable as green trees, the department said in a release.
“Many of these endowment trees were sold for harvest prior to the Woodhead Fire, but the harvest was not finished before the fire hit,” said Luke Pate, the department’s forester in the Payette Lakes supervisory area. “This was a devastating fire, but instead of letting these trees go to waste, we have modified three timber contracts to account for the burned timber, and there are additional new sales for other burned trees.”
The department said it will continue salvage-timber sales in the area for the next couple of years. Reforestation, and monitoring the area for additional damage, will be ongoing.
The state agency is working with the Payette National Forest, through a Good Neighbor Authority partnership, on plans for U.S. Forest Service lands in the Woodhead Fire area.