BOISE — Recruiting Idaho wildland firefighters is getting easier.
The Legislature in March raised starting firefighter pay from $12.55 to $15 an hour and instituted hazard pay that allows firefighters to earn up to 25% above base salary when working in hazardous conditions.
Recruiting is progressing “a little better than historically,” said Josh Harvey, state Department of Lands Fire Management Bureau chief. “This year, we’ve seen a little bit of an uptick in the pool” of candidates.
“We are getting some of the tools” to attract and retain personnel, said Jeremiah Miller, a warden in Craigmont.
Casper Urbanek, a warden in the large southwest region, has seen some increased interest in seasonal fire employment.
“Thanks to the new $15 starting wage and hazard pay, and the potential to earn substantial overtime, we have seen a steady stream of first-year or inexperienced firefighters” in the hiring pipeline," he said.
Competition in the greater Boise area includes federal firefighting positions as well as increasingly well-paying jobs in other sectors.
“We’ve recently seen more instances of a firefighter not hired by one agency hired at another,” indicating ongoing interest in the profession, Urbanek said.
He said the prevalence of wildfire across the West means finding experienced people for leadership jobs is more challenging for Idaho, surrounding states and federal agencies.
The department’s Craig Mountain Forest Protective District traditionally is one of the state’s busiest for wildfires. Crews last year fought 38 fires that burned more than 110,000 acres.
Miller said the district attracts a good force of young firefighters — including high school and college students who grew up in small communities and had a built-in awareness of farming, ranching, timber and the impact of wildfire.
“Where we have struggled is finding experienced fire-line leadership for those folks,” he said.
Last summer, short an engine boss, Miller worked in that job for nearly a month.
“There are challenges we’re always going to face,” said Harvey, based in Coeur d’Alene.
For example, fire operations in the rural St. Joe River area in the north typically succeed at hiring young people but face competition from timber and agriculture, he said.
The Legislature this year approved funding for 10 new engine bosses. Harvey said finding qualified people to fill the positions is challenging. Nevertheless, having them will help operations and may encourage more people to pursue careers.
“We think we’re going to get better at growing our own,” he said, “and be in better position to keep them, have them advance and set them up for success.”