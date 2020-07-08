Idaho Agriculture in the Classroom and the state Rangeland Resources and Forest Products commissions are teaming up to offer teachers an online alternative to continuing-education workshops and tours disrupted by COVID-19.
The workshops, called "Learn and Teach About Idaho Natural Resources," will incorporate production agriculture, range sciences and Project Learning Tree activities focused on trees and forests. Sessions are planned July 13-24 and July 27-Aug. 7.
This summer's 2020 National Agriculture in the Classroom Conference was canceled. So were Idaho's AITC workshops and tours. COVID-19 also impacted Idaho Rangeland Resources Commission and Project Learning Tree education events, which were canceled or reworked to include headcount restrictions.
“It became apparent in the spring that this summer was going to be different,” Idaho Ag in the Classroom State Executive Director Rick Waitley said. “So we have collaborated.”
“One of the challenges we are facing in doing this is that everything we offer is very hands-on, experiential and out in the environment,” said Michelle Youngquist, Idaho Forest Products Commission education program manager and Project Learning Tree state director. “All three programs get teachers out on the farm, on rangeland or in the forest interacting with each other.”
Leaders say they are excited about the prospect of blending parts of each curriculum, and developing new ways for teachers to experience the material effectively “so students can learn about these valuable parts of Idaho,” she said.
Waitley said the collaboration makes sense in part because the industries have similarities including some shared public-policy stances.
IRRC Executive Director Gretchen Hyde said on-site learning is the commission’s strength and in-person interactions will be missed, but the virtual course can provide teachers with valuable information, connection opportunities and tools. The commission over the years has created some 60 videos from the field on topics from rangeland and wildlife management to recreation.
Brad Elsberg, a video producer who owns a Nampa studio and is working on the project, said it will feature on-location footage.
The workshop costs $45. One graduate credit is available through the University of Idaho or Northwest Nazarene University for $60. It includes 15 hours of instruction, materials sent to registered participants, video interactions and hands-on activities.
“We are having teachers going out and working with trees,” Youngquist said.