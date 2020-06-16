An upswing in home improvement projects during the coronavirus lockdown has helped insulate the timber market from the full brunt of plummeting housing construction.
Housing starts plunged about 30% and U.S. retail spending fell about 20% in April compared to the previous year as the outbreak wreaked havoc on the economy.
However, spending on building materials and garden supplies actually rose nearly 5% in April compared to 2019 and increased 11% from a month earlier.
“Repair and remodeling is doing great right now and that has a bit of runway,” said Brooks Mendell, CEO of the Forisk timber market consulting firm. “We are selling a lot of product and a lot of it is wood for home projects.”
When economic growth is robust, housing construction represents roughly two-thirds of the demand for lumber, while repair and remodeling makes up the rest, he said. “During recessions, those shares trade places.”
However, the outlook for housing isn’t as gloomy as during the initial phase of the lockdown, with builder confidence surging in June in “a sign that housing stands poised to lead a post-pandemic economic recovery,” according to the National Association of Home Builders.
Meanwhile the futures price for lumber is trading above $350 per thousand board feet, which is nearly $100 above the lowest point in early April.
The bounce in futures prices likely reflects the sense among investors that lumber producers over-corrected in reducing supplies, given the repair and remodeling demand, said Mendell. “It’s a better indicator that mills have curtailed than anything else.”
About 20% of North American milling capacity was idled due to the coronavirus outbreak and its economic consequences, with curtailments particularly high in Western Canada, he said.
The impact on log markets depends on the specific region, but generally supply is better balanced with demand in the Western U.S. than in the South, which is more oversupplied, Mendell said.
Log prices for Douglas fir in the Northwest were hovering at about $750 per thousand board feet earlier this year before dropping about 20% due to the coronavirus, though they’ve since recovered about half that decline, said Gordon Culbertson, international business development director with the Forest2Market consulting firm.
Log board-feet are measured with a different scale than for lumber, so a 1,000 board-foot log may actually contain 2,000-3,000 board-feet of lumber.
In the near term, logs are positioned to rise in price due to looming fire season regulations that will restrict machinery usage and the operating hours that can be spent in the forest, Culbertson said. “It limits the work you do which in turn limits the supply of logs.”
As for the long term, the future seems bright for a strong timber market due to a backlog of housing demand and low interest rates — however, that’s assuming there’s an economic recovery that won’t be stymied by another major outbreak, he said.
“Generally speaking, people have guarded optimism,” Culbertson said. “The underpinnings of the economy were really very sound prior to the coronavirus showing up.”
On the international level, spruce beetles are killing trees in Central Europe, creating a surplus of salvage timber that’s being converted to lumber and exported to the U.S., said Dustin Jalbert, senior economist with the Fastmarkets RISI analysis firm.
Inexpensive imported European lumber is particularly affecting the Gulf and Atlantic Coast markets, he said.
“It’s finding its way into global markets, including the U.S. market,” Jalbert said during a recent webinar. “This competitive cost position is going to continue to be present at least for the next few years.”