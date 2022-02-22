BOISE — The Idaho House Commerce & Human Resources Committee Feb. 21 endorsed a bill that would allow the state Department of Lands to provide hazard pay of up to 25% to its wildland firefighters.
The panel voted to send House Bill 588 to the full House with a do-pass recommendation.
Firefighters would earn the differential while working on a fire not yet controlled or at a fire helicopter base servicing flights, according to the bill.
Idaho lags neighboring states and the federal government in pay and is losing firefighters, said Rep. Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay, the bill’s sponsor. Having enough experienced firefighters is important to protecting the state’s large forest-products industry, he said.
The department faces a “significant recruitment and retention impediment,” the bill’s purpose statement said, because other jurisdictions offer hazard pay at 25% of the hourly wage rate.
It estimated the cost of the pay at $330,000 to $390,000.
Scott Phillips, Department of Lands policy and communications chief, told the committee that the bill also is “a matter of safety” in that high turnover contributes to lower overall experience on crews.
About 40% of the state’s firefighters leave after two years, he said in an interview.
“Anything we can do to increase the experience of our temporary employees will pay dividends for the safety of all the folks working on the fire line,” Phillips said.
The department each year hires 250 seasonal wildland firefighters. Last year’s starting hourly pay for an entry-level firefighter, who completed courses and training but had no field experience, was $12.55. The agency’s current budget request calls for raising it to $15.
The department also has about 50 permanent employees who work in fire planning, management and response. The legislation would apply to seasonal and permanent employees working in hazardous situations.
It has an emergency clause, so it would take effect when Gov. Brad Little signs it instead of when the fiscal year starts July 1.
Phillips said the emergency clause would help since the department already is hiring firefighters for this season.
He said the department in 2021 surveyed firefighters who did not plan to return. He said 60% reported they would return if the state offered hazard pay.
States and the federal government are also moving to increase wildland firefighter pay.
Murphy Olmstead of the Southern Idaho Timber Protective Association in McCall and the Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association in Orofino said House Bill 588 would benefit forests by increasing firefighter retention. And it would provide some additional pay where housing prices are increasing.
“It’s a good step forward,” he said.