ROSEBURG, Ore. — Not long after the coolers are emptied of summer and fall produce and products, the cool space on several farms becomes a transition home for seedling trees.
Those coolers are a stop between the nurseries of northern Oregon and southern Washington and the mountainsides of the Coast Range and the Cascade Mountains.
The digging and shipping of the seedlings, the majority of them Douglas fir, begins at the nurseries in December. In order to get the trees closer to their future homes, they end up at coolers at farms like Wesley Orchards and Norris Blueberry Farms near Roseburg and Fern Hill Holly Farm near Astoria, Ore.
The coolers are kept at 34 to 38 degrees.
“It’s just more convenient to have the trees at a centralized location,” said Ben Christiansen, a forester for Barnes & Associates, a company that manages 80,000 acres of southwestern Oregon timberland. “Then we don’t have to drive up to the nurseries every day. Those nurseries don’t have the storage space. Having these farms with their coolers is convenient for us.”
Beginning in December and then a couple times a week, seedlings are delivered in bulk by semi-truck and trailer to the coolers. During a normal planting season from December to April, the Norris coolers store 1.5 million young trees for five timber companies, Wesley Orchards stores 1.5 million trees for five companies and a few smaller timber owners, and Fern Holly stores 2.5 million trees for two companies.
In the past, Kruse Farms of Roseburg stored seedlings in its cooler for a timber owner until that company built its own cooler. Evan Kruse said the farm’s cooler is available to storing seedlings.
“We want to provide a service, help these timber companies out and make it easier for them to get the trees every morning,” said Paul Norris, owner of Norris Blueberry Farms.
Norris said he was approached several years ago about the use of the coolers.
“They came to me and said, ‘Hey, you’ve got coolers. Can we use them?” Norris said.
While providing a service, storing the seedlings is diversity for the farms, earning revenue and extending the use of its facilities beyond the summer and fall harvest seasons.
“This keeps our cold storage in operation, this utilizes our building space that we have during our off season,” said Howard Sand, owner of Wesley Orchards.
Charley Moyer, the Dillard District forester for Roseburg Forest Products, said that company plants 500,000 to 1 million seedlings a year. Most are Douglas fir, but incense cedar, grand fir and some other non-fir trees are also planted.
Moyer said the seedlings can be stored up to four weeks in the cooler without being damaged, but most of them are out and in the ground within three weeks.
“It’s a convenience thing for the planting crews to have the seedlings closer to where they are going to be planted,” Moyer said.
Between 5 and 6 each morning, five to six days a week, planting crews roll up to the coolers and load 8,000 to 10,000 seedlings into their trailers. They then head off to the mountains for a one- to two-hour trip to the planting site. With a crew of 10 to 15 planters and on terrain that is not too steep, the daily goal is to plant all the seedlings taken each morning.
Snow and below freezing temperatures are the two main factors that will stop the planting schedule.
The Wesley Orchards cooler has stored seedlings for the past 45 years. Sand said there have been years when up to 5 million trees went through that cooler. He said he expects the number to be up in upcoming years as the thousands of acres of forest land that was burned by the multiple fires of 2020 are reforested.
Sand said he’s been told orders for seedlings for each of the next three years have already been placed by landowners who sustained losses in the 131,542-acre Archie Creek Fire that started last September east of Roseburg.