TURNER, Ore. — Sixty feet above the ground, latched into a basket atop a lift, David Perfecto deftly plucked sticky green cones from the crown of a Douglas fir tree.

sm life cycle of tree 2.jpg

David Perfecto harvests cones from the basket of a lift.

Perfecto is a regional manager for Employers Overload, a staffing agency that contracts with Weyerhaeuser Co., one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in the U.S.

sm life cycle of tree 3.jpg

Sap-covered cones in David Perfecto's gloved hand.
sm life cycle of a tree 4.jpg

Jeff Mehlschau, the western regeneration team leader for Weyerhaeuser, holds a box of 242 tree seedlings that will one day be a one-acre block of forest.
sm life cycle of tree 8.jpg

Jeff Mehlschau, the western regeneration team leader, left, and Anya Hall, Oregon seedling sales manager, right, in a greenhouse at Weyerhaeuser's Turner Forest Regeneration Center in Marion County, Ore.
sm life cycle of tree 6.jpg

Workers transplant tree seedlings.
sm life cycle of tree 19.jpg

Sierra Barfield, a forester at Weyerhaeuser's Snow Peak Tree Farm stretching across the Oregon Cascades near Lebanon, Lyons and Silverton.
sm life cycle of tree 20.jpg

H-2B workers plant trees at Weyerhaeuser's Snow Peak Tree Farm on Oct. 27.
sm life cycle of tree 21.jpg

Sierra Barfield, right, a forester, talks with fellow foresters Rudy Frazzini and Doug Hoza at Weyerhaeuser's Snow Peak Tree Farm during a planting quality insepection.
sm weyerhaeuser logging timber forest 25.jpg

Jill Bell, area manager for Weyerhaeuser Co.’s Snow Peak Operations.
sm weyerhaeuser logging timber forest 11.jpg

A Weyerhaeuser logging site, 2022.
sm life cycle of tree 13.jpg

Brent Czaban, manager of Weyerhaeuser's Cottage Grove lumber mill.
sm life cycle of tree 12.jpg

Inside the Cottage Grove Weyerhaeuser lumber mill.
sm life cycle of tree 15.jpg

Vincent Ly, a process engineer at International Paper.
sm life cycle of tree 16.jpg

Michelle Winetrout, spokeswoman for International Paper's Springfield mill, stands in a humid room in front of papermaking machinery.
sm life cycle of tree 18.jpg

Rolls of finished paper at IP's Springfield mill.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you