TURNER, Ore. — Sixty feet above the ground, latched into a basket atop a lift, David Perfecto deftly plucked sticky green cones from the crown of a Douglas fir tree.
Perfecto is a regional manager for Employers Overload, a staffing agency that contracts with Weyerhaeuser Co., one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in the U.S.
Perfecto was getting ready to send workers to the orchard in which he was picking — at Weyerhaeuser’s Turner Forest Regeneration Center in Marion County, Ore. — for the annual cone harvest, a two- to three-week blitz aimed at getting seeds for a new tree crop.
Cone harvest is a key step in America’s complex and fast-changing wood products industry.
The industry is colossal, creating 119,836 direct forest sector jobs across the Northwest, according to Oregon Forest Resources Institute, Washington Forest Protection Association and the University of Idaho.
Combined, Oregon, Washington and Idaho have more than 22 million acres of privately owned timberlands.
Oregon’s forest products industry alone contributes $8.1 billion to the state’s annual gross domestic product.
A 2022 analysis from the consulting firm McKinsey & Co. reported the paper and forest products industry since 2020 has entered “an era of transformational change,” with dramatic shifts in production and demand, increased regulations and new technologies.
The industry touches consumers in many ways, ranging from lumber for a house to cardboard for a box. Before reaching consumers, however, each tree faces a journey involving many processes and people.
Breeding
For the tree cycle we are following, the journey starts at Weyerhaeuser’s Turner Forest Regeneration Center.
The nursery breeds trees for high-quality wood and other traits.
“The idea of breeding trees for better characteristics is kind of like a pig farm breeding for better bacon,” said Jeff Mehlschau, the western regeneration team leader.
The livestock analogy suited Mehlschau, who grew up raising sheep in California.
He was standing in a third-generation orchard of Douglas firs — “grandkids” to the first generation, planted in the 1960s, grafted from genetically superior tree scions — shoots or twigs — that were collected from natural forest stands.
Through the decades, the nursery has tracked the name and lineage of each orchard tree.
“Over the years, you get to know some of the trees,” said Anya Hall, Oregon seedling sales manager.
Through the branches, broken sunlight winged across Hall’s face and blonde hair.
The breeding process is partly natural, partly induced.
Naturally, a tree puts on a cone crop every four to seven years.
The nursery, however, needs seeds every year, so each spring, the team induces a crop, putting half the trees under stress by cutting small slashes in the trunks. Stressing a tree tricks it into “thinking” it needs to produce cones to keep the species alive.
The rest happens through wind pollination, as breezes carry pollen from male buds to female cones.
Cone harvest
Each August, it’s time to harvest cones from trees stressed the prior year.
The nursery has a narrow window to pick the cones while they’re still green, like bananas.
“It’s like a three-week whirlwind,” said Hall.
Workers in 60-foot lifts pick cones and drop them into five-gallon buckets. The cones are “very sticky,” said Perfecto, the staffing agency manager. Workers go through lots of hand cleaner, baby oil, pumice and gloves, and at the end of harvest, they trash their sap-covered uniforms.
The work is demanding, but Perfecto finds it interesting: “I get to see the whole process of the young trees.”
Little seedlings
After the seeds are extracted from the cones, workers plant them in steam-cleaned potting soil. Next year, the nursery plans to install an automated planter to replace this hand labor.
For three years, the seedlings move through greenhouses as they grow. Then it’s time for transplanting.
When the Capital Press visited, 40 workers were transplanting seedlings in a field.
Some sat on a carousel transplanter, pulling seedlings out of buckets and feeding them into planting tubes. Their skilled hands flashed so fast you could miss the movements if you blinked.
The fairy-sized trees transplanted this August will go to a forest around January 2024.
About 60% of the space at the Western Regeneration site grows seedlings for Weyerhaeuser; 40% grows seedlings for customers, including large industrial timberland owners, agencies, small woodland owners and Christmas tree farms.
Although the nursery focuses on Douglas firs, it also grows western red cedars, ponderosa pines, noble firs, western hemlocks and incense cedars.
The nursery will ship 45 million seedlings in 2022, a higher-than-average volume because foresters are still replanting areas burned by the massive 2020 wildfires in Oregon.
To the forest
The seedling’s next stop is the forest.
Foresters plant seedlings at sites they are best suited to, considering elevation and soil dryness.
“It’s very strategic. We pay close attention to genetics,” said Sierra Barfield, a forester at Weyerhaeuser’s Snow Peak Tree Farm stretching across the Oregon Cascades.
Winter planting typically happens between December and April, when seedlings are dormant and less likely to become stressed.
This year, however, crews playing catch-up on reforesting burn scars are starting early.
Barfield’s team needs to plant 3 million trees on 5,000 acres.
“We’re fighting time,” she said.
On Oct. 27, Barfield’s crew — 17 young H-2B visa guestworkers — started planting.
Each worker gently put 100 to 200 seedlings into two to four canvas bags, then strapped the bags to their hips with a thick belt. Carrying planting shovels and wearing hard hats and caulk boots with metal spikes, the workers set off across rough terrain to plant seedlings.
“I don’t think many people realize that every single tree that is planted out here is hand-planted,” said Barfield. The terrain is too rough to use machinery.
Barfield, 27, describes herself as a “Midwestern girl” who never thought about land management until she stumbled into forestry in college and “fell in love with it.”
Barfield said her favorite part of her job comes each spring, when the buds break on millions of tiny trees, dressing the landscape in bright green.
“It makes you feel proud because your trees are growing,” she said.
About 40 years from now, these little Douglas fir trees will be harvested.
Timber harvest
“At the 13, headed up the main line.”
The voice belonged to Jill Bell, area manager for Snow Peak Tree Farm.
Bell, who was driving past the 13-mile marker on the main logging road, was alerting other drivers on the radio of her position to avoid a collision.
Interspersed with the safety messages, the radio was alive with chummy conversations between Bell and others.
Bell’s team includes loggers, drivers, biologists, hydrologists, wildlife experts and pilots.
She is proud to be a female leader in the industry. When Bell was 22 and studying forest engineering at Oregon State University, she was aware of only two female forest engineers. Now, at age 41, Bell said she is excited to see more women entering the timber industry.
When Bell reached the top of a hill where harvest was underway, she slid out of her truck and pulled out a gauge to measure the humidity. If it dropped to 30% to 35%, she would have to pull her team off the site, because drier air means higher fire risk.
In addition to Weyerhaeuser’s requirements, the company and its contractors must also comply with new heat and smoke regulations from the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health agency.
Bell stopped to talk with Rick Phillips, a loader operator who has been in this industry for 26 years. Phillips had been at work since 4 a.m. and was lifting logs onto a truck destined for a mill.
The lumber mill
After harvest, logs are fed to mills, including Weyerhaeuser’s Cottage Grove lumber mill.
Manager Brent Czaban said his mill produces 8.6 million board-feet of lumber weekly, enough to frame about 537 average-size Oregon houses.
The mill ships lumber nationwide, from California to New Jersey.
Inside the mill, boards whiz by on roaring machinery. Chips fly. The air smells of warm wood.
The mill — reflecting the broader industry — is moving toward automation. One piece of equipment, for instance, is an automated lumber grader that uses an optical scanner to pick out knots and defects, grading boards as they zoom by on conveyors.
“This isn’t my father’s sawmill or my grandfather’s sawmill. This is the sawmill of my son and will be the sawmill of my grandson or granddaughter,” said Czaban, commenting on the mill’s modern technology and tech-savvy workers.
Czaban said the mill’s next step is to adopt artificial intelligence, or AI, technologies.
“People have bad days. AI doesn’t,” he said.
Czaban said the mill will not lay off workers as it automates but will downsize through attrition as people retire.
The leap toward automation is one among many changes underway in the sawmill industry.
Another change is geographic: Sawmills continue to close across the West as the industry’s center of gravity shifts to the Southeastern U.S., where regulations are less burdensome and timber supplies abundant, according to Beck Group, a timber industry consulting firm.
Markets are also changing.
Lumber futures prices last May hit a record $1,733 per thousand board-feet. This year, according to the National Association of Realtors, lumber prices have plummeted as the housing market has cooled, due in part to higher interest rates.
Lumber futures on Sept. 30 hit a low of $413 per thousand board-feet, according to the Nasdaq commodities market.
Prices rebounded to $468 by Oct. 27, buoyed by slimmer supplies as several lumber companies curtailed production and workers at Weyerhaeuser facilities across Oregon and Washington went on strike over pay and health benefits. They reached agreement on a new contract on Oct. 28.
Despite changes and disruptions, lumber remains a major sector in the Northwest, as does a parallel industry: the pulp and paper business.
The Cottage Grove mill ships 80% of its wood chips to International Paper in Springfield, Ore.
The paper mill
When chips arrive at IP’s Springfield mill, they are sorted. Large chips go to parks and landscaping. Fine shavings become livestock bedding. IP turns midsized chips into paper.
Different mills produce different types of paper, said Chris McCabe, executive director of the Northwest Pulp and Paper Association.
IP’s Springfield mill mainly uses Douglas fir to create kraft paper — “kraft” meaning strength or power in German — to line cardboard boxes.
About 70% of the mill’s production requires virgin wood, which is stronger than recycled material and necessary for heavy-duty boxes.
The other 30% comes from recycled materials. The mill recycles about 500 tons of boxes daily.
“The idea of being part of an organization that can recycle on that mass scale is appealing to me,” said Vincent Ly, 27, a chemical engineering graduate from the University of Washington.
According to McKinsey & Co., the past few years have dramatically increased demand for pulp and paper, especially cardboard for e-commerce packaging.
IP has experienced the boom first-hand.
“We can’t make paper fast enough to meet demand,” said Michelle Winetrout, the mill’s spokeswoman.
Apart from an annual one- to two-week shutdown for cleaning and repairs, the mill runs 24/7 year-round and still can’t keep pace with consumers’ appetite for paper.
The papermaking process starts with wood chips going through a digester and other machines that break them down into oatmeal-like pulp.
When pulp enters papermaking machinery, it is 99.5% water, said Mat Mellott, a control room operator. It gets drained like pasta, sucked by a vacuum, pressed like a sponge and heated to evaporate moisture. When it comes out the other end, it contains only 8% water.
IP runs a “circular economy,” said Ly, burning wood components to produce energy that runs the mill.
The finished paper rolls are then lined up like towers of a city skyline in the shipping room.
The mill ships about 1,750 tons of paper daily, which goes to line cardboard boxes used by Amazon, Lamb Weston, Bob’s Red Mill, Costco Wholesale, Darigold and other companies, said Ly.
IP manufactures about one in four boxes you will touch in your lifetime, said Winetrout.
“Next time you get a package delivery, check for a stamp that shows where the box was made. There is a good chance it was made in one of IP’s facilities near you,” she said.
Leaders in the forest products industry say the life cycle of a tree is a remarkable journey involving many places, processes and people.
And it all begins with a tiny seed inside a cone.
“It’s really fun to put your time and effort into something and watch it grow,” said Hall, the seedling sales manager.
