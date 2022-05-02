LYONS, Ore. — Tech giant Microsoft is investing in carbon credits generated by an Oregon wood products company to help reduce, and eventually erase, its carbon footprint.
The offsets come from biochar produced at Freres Engineered Wood, which manufactures plywood and veneer in the Santiam Canyon east of Salem.
Biochar is a carbon-rich material created when organic biomass, such as wood, is roasted at high temperatures in a low oxygen environment. It is essentially a finely grained charcoal, and can be used as a soil amendment to improve fertility.
Because it also sequesters carbon, biochar is marketed as a tool to mitigate the effects of climate change.
Biochar from Freres was certified last year by Puro.earth, a marketplace on which companies can buy or trade carbon credits to offset their emissions from other sources. Microsoft has agreed to purchase these credits as part of a sweeping program to become carbon negative by 2030.
Carbon negative means Microsoft aims to sequester more carbon than it emits each year.
ACT Commodities, a financial institution that backs climate projects around the world, brokered the deal for Freres, a family-run business founded in 1922.
"As part of the path to our carbon-negative goal by 2030, we are glad to purchase biochar-based carbon removal credits via ACT from the Pacific Northwest-based supplier Freres," said Elizabeth Wilmott, carbon program director for Microsoft.
Freres Engineered Wood — formerly Freres Lumber Co. — has long made biochar as a byproduct of its cogeneration plant in Lyons, said Kyle Freres, the company's vice president.
Built in 2007, the plant runs around the clock burning ground up tree bark, limbs and other woody debris to create the steam that powers a massive turbine generator, creating enough electricity for about 5,000 homes.
Portland General Electric, a regional utility, buys the electricity. Meanwhile, what's left over is a combination of ash and biochar that Freres previously sold to farmers. Not only is biochar more than 70% carbon, but its porous nature allows soil to retain more water, growing more robust crops.
In recent years, however, Freres said it has become increasingly difficult to manage such large volumes of biochar. "Farmers are seasonal, and our business isn't," he explained.
The company opted to send the excess carbon-rich material to a landfill 45 miles away near Corvallis.
By selling carbon credits to Microsoft, Freres said the added revenue will offset their disposal costs in the short term while providing an incentive for them to research and develop new commercial products. He envisions marketing a proprietary blend of topsoil and biochar to farmers and home gardeners.
"I think the agricultural markets could be a big opportunity for us," Freres said.
The company is now experimenting with techniques to separate beneficial biochar from the non-combustible ash. Once that process is refined, Freres said they hope to start product development in the next year or two.
A portion of the feedstock used in the cogeneration plant comes from Freres' timber operations, though a majority is collected from outside the company, including urban manufacturers in the Portland area.
All of the unsalable wood is mulched and fed into the plant, where it is burned at between 1,400 and 1,500 degrees Fahrenheit.
"These are materials that are really not useful for anything else," Freres said. "We don't let anything go to waste."
Freres said he believes wood products play a key role in sequestering carbon and combating climate change.
"Frankly, we feel like our industry is one of the greenest on the planet," Freres said. "It's products like this that really burnish our environmental credentials."