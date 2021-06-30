SALEM — The Oregon Forest and Industries Council has hired former state legislator-turned-lobbyist Chris Edwards as the group's next president.
Edwards, who served 10 years in the Oregon Legislature as a Democrat, takes over for Kristina McNitt, who is retiring after nine years leading OFIC, which represents more than 50 private forestland owners and timber companies.
In a statement, Todd Payne, OFIC board chairman and CEO of Seneca Jones Timber Co., said Edwards is "truly one of us." A native of Eugene, Edwards worked several years at his family's mill in Goshen, Ore. and later ran a small timber import-export company before going into politics.
"We are extremely fortunate to have secured Chris to lead OFIC's high-functioning team of professionals," Payne said. "We are confident his track record of finding common ground through a solutions-oriented, forward-looking approach will continue the industry's momentum into the next generation."
As a lawmaker, Edwards served in the Oregon House from 2006 to 2009, representing District 14, which includes West Eugene and Junction City. He was appointed to the Senate in 2009, representing District 7, which also includes parts of Eugene and Junction City.
While in the Senate, Edwards served as chairman of the Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee and co-chairman of the Joint Committee on Ways and Means Subcommittee on Natural Resources.
In 2016, Edwards stepped down to become assistant vice president for strategic initiatives at the University of Oregon. After two years, he left the university to start his own government relations firm, Tivaci Group LLC, and has lobbied for OFIC at the State Capitol.
Edwards said he is honored and excited to take on the role, adding now is an exciting time to be involved in forest policy.
Private forests provide environmental, social and economic benefits for all Oregonians, Edwards said, from clean water and wildlife habitat to carbon capture and storage — as well as tens of thousands of good paying jobs.
"Our industry is inherently part of the solution to climate change and economic mainstay of Oregon," Edwards said. "I look forward to working with OFIC members and other partners as we advance into the future of Oregon forestry."
Edwards is set to begin in the role next week.
Payne said McNitt, who spent 25 years in political advocacy on behalf of natural resources, led OFIC for nine years through critically important moments in the industry's history.
"Her loyalty, instinct, strategic thinking, work ethic and grit will be sorely missed, but we are overjoyed for her to finally get to relax in retirement," Payne said. "She has more than earned it."