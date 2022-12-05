Central Oregon logging (copy)

A crew secures a load of logs. Forestry jobs in Oregon totaled 62,000 in 2021, or about 3% of the state's overall workforce, according to a report from the state Employment Department.

The economic impact of the forestry sector, especially in rural Oregon, was outlined in a report published Nov. 28 by the state Employment Department.

Forestry jobs totaled 62,000 in 2021, or about 3% of the state's overall workforce, with an annual average wage of $68,200.

