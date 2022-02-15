A silhouette of a firefighter against the backdrop of the Bootleg Fire. Eight Oregon forestry companies, including some in Southern Oregon, received federal contracts to help them prepare for this year's firefighting efforts.
The U.S. Forest Service has awarded $640 million in multi-year wildland firefighting contracts to eight Oregon forestry companies.
The federal contracts will support wildland firefighting crews in Merlin, Redmond, Salem, Ashland, Philomath, Merrill, Sutherlin and Independence.
Oregon's firefighting community welcomed the contracts, which will provide critical resources. With another potential drought year looming, firefighters say the resources will help them get ready for this year's wildfires.
In a joint statement, U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, both D-Ore., also welcomed the news of the contracts.
“The contracts awarded by the Forest Service will help ensure our firefighting teams continue to receive the tools, training and support they need to keep them safe and equipped during their dangerous work and to continue protecting Oregonians across the state," said Merkley.
Wyden similarly applauded the contracts.
“I’m pleased the Forest Service has recognized these Oregon companies can provide these essential and courageous workers who can defend communities from the devastation that wildfires can unleash,” he said.
The contracts are for up to five years in the following amounts:
• $180 million to Grayback Forestry LLC in Merlin.
• $160 million to PatRick Environmental Inc. in Redmond.
• $60 million to North Pacific Forestry Inc. in Salem.
• $60 million to Pacific Oasis Inc. in Ashland.
• $60 million to Miller Timber Services Inc. in Philomath.
• $40 million to Lost River Fire Management Service Inc. in Merrill.
• $40 million to Diamond Fire in Sutherlin.
• $40 million to A.S.I. Arden Solutions Inc. in Independence.
George Murdock, president of the Association of Oregon Counties and a Umatilla County commissioner, said in a statement that the businesses that received these contracts "have long proved their dependability, their readiness and their rapid deployment when emergencies arise."
Melissa Cribbins, immediate past president of the Association of Oregon Counties and current Coos County commissioner, similarly said these businesses earned the contracts because of their proven "dependability."
The federal resources that come along with the contracts, Cribbins said, "can help reassure Oregonians that firefighters are at the ready when wildfires strike."
