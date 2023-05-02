BC fire boss 1.jpg (copy)

An air tanker makes a water drop on a fire. Weather forecasters say the threat of wildfires this year is greater at lower elevations.

 Idaho Department of Lands

BOISE — The Western wildfire season could start late at middle and high elevations thanks to the unusually wet winter, but forecasters say the bigger concerns are rangeland at lower elevations.

Jim Wallmann

Jim Wallmann

“Fire season could be pushed back a bit, by a couple weeks” at higher elevations, said Jim Wallmann, U.S. Forest Service meteorologist at the National Interagency Coordination Center.

