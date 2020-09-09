The Hunter 2 Fire in northern Idaho is one of several fires growing rapidly across the state.
Karen Robinson, state Department of Lands public information officer for the fire northeast of Blanchard, said that on Sept. 7 it grew from 350 acres to 500 in high winds between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Acreage exceeded 700 by noon Sept. 8, she said. “We’re hoping that without high winds today, it’s a good opportunity” to contain it.
“We have lost some structures including at least one house,” Robinson said. “There have been no injuries so far.”
Also Sept. 8, a Type 3 incident-management team, and additional engines and fire crews, arrived. Ground and air crews made progress against the fire, which was about 5% contained at 10:30 a.m., she said.
Earlier, the fire crossed Idaho 41 to Stoneridge Golf Course and Bonner County Sheriff’s Office personnel ordered evacuations, IDL said in a news release. Robinson said fire managers and BCSO late Sept. 8 reopened 41 and lifted evacuation orders for homes east and north of the highway.
IDL in northern Idaho also responded to the 1,600-acre Clover Fire, which started outside Orofino on Sept. 7. Structures are threatened and some have burned, the department said in an update on social media.
The 400-acre Mile Marker 49 Fire is burning nearby. The Whitetail Loop Fire was contained at 500 acres during the Aug. 30-Sept. 5 week. The fires comprise the Sunnyside Complex, to which a Type 2 incident-management team was ordered.
“It has displaced a few people from their homes, and now they’ve got to figure stuff out from there,” Rob Helmts, who owns Clearwater Tackle and Outdoors in Orofino, said of the Sunnyside Complex.
Visits to the retailer from customers participating in fishing or hunting “are going on as usual, except for the people volunteering on the fires,” he said.
Orofino lies on U.S. 12 along the Clearwater River. Helmts said vehicle and pedestrian traffic have stayed mostly normal, though some roadside spectators have gathered downstream to watch the fire. Most smoke so far has been upstream and downstream of town.
IDL also responded to the 22-acre Cliff Fire in Heyburn State Park, and the 41-acre Dusty Fire near Emida. Evacuees in the area of the Dusty Fire were allowed to return home Sept. 8, the department said.
Other active forest fires in Idaho Sept. 8 included:
• Beaver, 719 acres, seven miles southeast of Powell Junction.
• Buck, 4,441 acres, 30 miles northeast of Cascade.
• Double, 106 acres, 33 miles west of Hamilton, Mont.
• Grouse, 5,200 acres, six miles northeast of Pine.
• Marion, 220 acres, five miles south of Powell Junction.
• Porphyry, 4,070 acres, 20 miles north of Yellow Pine.
• Shissler, 2,852 acres, 12 miles southeast of Elk City.
• Woodhead, 1,500 acres, 20 miles west of Council.
Crews in the Idaho-Wyoming border area responded to several fairly small fire starts, in various types of fuels and mostly human-caused over Labor Day weekend, Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center staff reported. They included Wild Mountain, Smoky Hollow, Indian Creek and Cow Creek fires.