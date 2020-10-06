The number of personnel deployed to fight wildfires in the U.S. was a record 32,727, set on Sept. 19.
Though less than the peak, the number of personnel assigned to active fires as of Oct. 5 still exceeded 23,000, “which is not common for this time of year,” National Interagency Fire Center spokeswoman Jessica Gardetto said.
The NIFC’s Incident Management Situation Report tracks national fire activity, management and resource deployment by type and location.
The Sept. 19 report said a combined 32,727 firefighters in 578 crews were working on wildfires burning more than 6.97 million acres.
Gardetto said the many large fires in September and October continued to require a substantial number of personnel. The acreage rose to 7.8 million by Oct. 5.
On Sept. 19, Northern California had the most firefighters deployed: 9,962.
Southern California was next at 8,522.
Other totals included 6,604 in Oregon, 1,192 in Washington and 1,535 in Idaho.
Some 1,128 firefighters were in the Great Basin management area and 407 were in the Northern Rockies.
The number of firefighters grows dramatically as the wildfire season progresses.
The national headcount was 8,675 Aug. 1 and jumped to 26,463 by the end of the month before hitting the high of 32,727 on Sept. 19. The Sept. 30 total was 24,866.
Gardetto said the number of acres burned this year was not on track to break the 2015 record of 10.1 million. Much of the acreage that year was in remote areas of Alaska.
This year, almost all burned acres have been in the Lower 48 states, “and a lot of people have been threatened,” she said.