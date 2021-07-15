U.S. wildfire managers declared their highest level of alert July 14, the earliest it has been reached in more than a decade.
The National Multi-Agency Coordinating Group elevated the national preparedness level to 5, on a scale of 1 to 5.
Carrie Bilbao, with the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, said the group moved from PL4 to PL5 because big fires are breaking out in several regions of the West, more incident management teams are working on fires and large fires are requiring a heavy commitment of resources.
“Given the continuing hot and dry weather, increased initial attack and large fires in the western U.S., the decision to move to PL5 depicts the complexity that fire managers are encountering,” she said.
Several areas have large, complex fires that “have the potential to exhaust national wildland firefighting resources,” Bilbao said.
The preparedness levels help fire officials ensure adequate resources are available to protect life, property and natural and cultural resources.
PL3 means wildfire activity is taking place in about a quarter of the country. It requires the National Interagency Coordination Center to set priorities, allocate resources and mobilize wildland firefighters, aircraft and equipment nationally.
PL4 — this year reached on June 22 — means more than half of U.S. firefighting resources are committed and several areas are competing for them.
At PL5, most resources are committed as fire activity reaches a high level.
In 2008 PL5 was declared July 1 and remained in place through July 22.
In 2002, PL5 started June 21 and lasted 62 days “during a long, severe fire year,” Bilbao said.
In 2020, PL5 started Aug. 18 and lasted 45 days.