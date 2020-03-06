Dry conditions are forecast to persist this spring and have Western wildfire forecasters worried.
“Now we are getting a bit of green-up,” National Interagency Fire Center meteorologist Bryan Henry said. “Since winter has been pretty warm up and down the coast and the grass crop from last year is still standing, that could be a bit of a problem once the grass crop dries up.”
California has seen little precipitation over the past two to three months — though a brief wet period was expected the week of March 9 — and drought-monitoring systems show dry conditions extending from there into Nevada and southern Oregon, he said.
“Long-range models suggest that across the West, it will be, overall, warmer and drier than average, and that is a concern,” Henry said. Such conditions “would be problematic for areas where drought is developing.”
At higher elevations, areas along the Canadian border and Continental Divide have strong snowpacks, he said.
Below-average snowpack exists in some other areas including the Sierra Nevada range near Lake Tahoe at 43% of the average seasonal peak and the southern Cascades at 60% to 80%.
In the Sawtooth range of central Idaho the snowpack is 55% to 75% of the seasonal average.
Henry said 2010 and 2017 illustrate the importance of spring conditions for wildfire.
A cool, wet spring in 2010 made for a slightly slower-than-average wildfire season even though that year’s snowpack in much of the West was around 50% of normal.
Near-record snowpack in 2017 across the Northwest and Rocky Mountain regions was followed by high heat that arrived in early June and stayed, quickly melting snow and setting the stage for a busy fire season.
A warm spring usually makes grasses less dense and continuous, and more likely to be interrupted by natural firebreaks that make fire management easier except in high wind, he said. At higher elevations, snow comes off faster and allows fuels to dry more quickly.
A wet, cool spring typically produces a taller, denser and more continuous grass crop at low elevations, Henry said.
High elevations can hold snowpack longer, often condensing the fire season.
In an outlook report for March through June, he said the potential for large fires is normal — with burned acreage approaching long-term medians — in Alaska, the Northwest, Northern Rockies, Great Basin and Southwest.
Above-normal fire potential is likely in Northern California in the Sierras below 6,000 feet in June, in Southern California coastal areas and adjacent ranges in March and April, and in part of central Hawaii.