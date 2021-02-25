Oregon’s timber industry was already contending with the aftermath of last year's fires when forestland owners were recently hit with an ice storm that snapped and knocked over trees.
The double dose of destruction is expected to bring more damaged logs onto the market at a time when many loggers and sawmills already have their hands full, experts say.
Some mills have reduced their log purchases to focus on cutting trees from their own properties, so it’s not an ideal time to be selling salvage timber, said Gordon Culbertson, international development director at the Forest2Market consulting firm.
“You’d be competing with all the logs already on the market,” he said. “There’s plenty of logs available right now.”
Though the ice wasn’t as catastrophic overall as last year’s wildfires, individual landowners are “really devastated” in specific areas, said Roger Beyer, lobbyist for the Oregon Small Woodlands Association.
Small woodlands are often at lower elevations, which sustained heavy damage from ice because the “cold air got trapped below the warm air” in a range of about 500 feet to 1,200 feet, he said.
Ice-ravaged forest stands may need to be clear-cut and replanted, but landowners may find damaged logs aren’t merchantable, Beyer said. “The mills are getting pretty fussy. Mills have no trouble finding logs now.”
Apart from the immediate problem of downed logs, trees whose tops snapped off from the weight of the ice pose another conundrum.
While a branch from below the break may form a new top, the timber quality is permanently diminished, said Randy Hereford, president and CEO of Starker Forests, which owns about 90,000 acres of forestland in Western Oregon.
“At that point, there’s a defect in the tree when it turns into a log,” Hereford said. “Those are weak spots and they tend to break again.”
Depending on the age and the damage sustained by forest stands, landowners may decide to log them and start over rather than spend more time growing defective trees, he said.
“You’re triaging the damage,” Hereford said.
However, harvest schedules are difficult to change at a moment’s notice, as foresters usually secure replacement seedlings and make other preparations long in advance, he said.
“Forestry is flexible but everything is planned,” Hereford said.
Toppled trees may be salvageable but getting them to the mill in a timely manner is challenging due to limited logging labor availability, he said. By this summer, downed logs may be worth one-third less due to insect damage and cracks from drying.
“They lose value pretty quickly,” Hereford said.
Bark beetles that consume downed trees will eventually move onto living ones, which is why it’s important to clear them out, said Mark Gourley, silviculture director at the Cascade Timber forest management firm.
“If that happens, you get more of a problem with wildfire potential, so it’s a vicious cycle,” he said.
Logging machinery was destroyed in last year’s wildfires and will take up to a couple years to replace, Gourley said.
Meanwhile, the industry is also dealing with a logging truck and driver shortage.
“There’s not as much infrastructure as there used to be,” he said. “We’ve got to get the fuels out of there somehow.”
Unsalable fallen trees and limbs create a logistical challenge for forestland owners, as they’re often in remote areas and can’t be efficiently hauled off, said Greg Peterson, a forestland owner who sustained damage in Polk County, Ore.
“They just get in the way of everything,” he said. “It’s an obstacle to anything you want to do.”
Young trees can recover from ice damage but righting them is labor-intensive, he said. One on of Peterson’s properties, 50-70% of the trees under 20 years old are tilted or toppled.
“You can imagine a fir tree is not worth very much at (an angle of) 45 degrees,” Peterson said.
The tilted trees can be staked and tied upright, but it’s unlikely all of them can be saved in this way, he said. “It takes an hour per tree or so, so you can imagine how expensive that gets.”