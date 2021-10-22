The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed designating more than 1.4 million acres in Oregon and California as critical habitat for the Humboldt marten, a small carnivorous mammal in the weasel family that lives in coastal forests.
Humboldt martens were listed as a threatened species in 2020. Officials estimate there are fewer than 400 individuals left in four isolated populations.
Environmental groups initially petitioned the USFWS for Humboldt marten protections in 2010, citing extensive habitat loss and fragmentation caused by logging and wildfires.
The agency's proposal would establish critical habitat for Humboldt martens in five population units — four of which are entirely within southwest Oregon, and one that extends into the Klamath Mountains of northwest California.
That includes Coos, Curry, Douglas, Josephine, Lane and Lincoln counties in Oregon, and Del Norte and Siskiyou counties in Northern California.
However, the plan also calls for certain exceptions that have rankled conservationists.
Specifically, the USFWS would exclude 76,544 acres of timberland managed by the Green Diamond Resource Co. in California. The company has previously developed conservation strategies for the Humboldt marten under agreements with the federal government and California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Some of those strategies include population monitoring, minimizing logging in Humboldt marten habitat and creating slash piles to benefit the species near their natal dens.
"In addition, the (company) has been and continues to be a member of a multi-agency management group for conservation of the coastal marten in California and Oregon," the USFWS stated in its proposal. "The group has developed a conservation strategy and management plan for conserving the coastal marten in California."
The proposal would also exempt 26,126 acres of Yurok tribal lands.
Quinn Read, Oregon policy director at the Center for Biological Diversity, said protections for the Humboldt marten are long overdue, but criticized the USFWS for allowing Green Diamond to continue logging in the critical habitat area.
"This land is important for the survival and recovery of martens in California, so I hope the Service doesn't exclude it," Read said in a statement. "The Fish and Wildlife Service is all too often willing to exempt timber or other companies based on the scant promises of conservation, regardless of whether it's enough to help species."
The Center for Biological Diversity and Environmental Protection Information Center are challenging Green Diamond's safe harbor agreement with the state of California in court.
Both the Center and EPIC sued for Humboldt marten protections under the Endangered Species Act in 2015 after the USFWS initially determined no listing was warranted. A federal judge ordered the agency to reconsider its decision in 2017.
According to the USFWS, the Humboldt marten has lost more than 90% of its historical range and continues to face population threats from habitat loss, catastrophic wildfires, climate change, vegetation management, exposure to toxins, predators and vehicle mortality.
Andy Geissler, federal timber program director for the American Forest Resource Council, said the group is in the early stages of analyzing the critical habitat proposal.
While the critical habitat designation does not necessarily preclude forest thinning and logging, Geissler said he is wary it could make it harder for land managers to do fuels reduction projects that would lessen the severity of wildfires and improve overall forest health, since Humboldt martens are typically found in dense understory.
"It's going to be a complicating factor to meeting other primary objectives, such as wildfire mitigation," he said.