A 3,400-acre logging project in an Idaho national forest must be halted until its impact on threatened steelhead is re-evaluated, according to a federal judge.
U.S. District Judge Lynn Winmill has determined that federal authorities didn’t account for a recent plunge in steelhead numbers when approving the Lolo Insect and Disease Project in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests.
While the U.S. Forest Service is disappointed with the judge's order to stay operations, the agency is pleased to have prevailed "on most of the points in this lawsuit," said Cheryl Probert, the forest supervisor, in an email.
The agency is working with timber sale purchasers to shut down operations and plans to "quickly reinitiate consultation" with the National Marine Fisheries Service on species impacts, as the judge ordered, she said.
In 2019, the U.S. Forest Service and National Marine Fisheries Service authorized the project, which would generate nearly 44 million board-feet of timber, partly based on healthy steelhead populations between 2011 and 2015.
Apart from harvesting timber, the treatments were intended to “create a more diverse and resilient forest structure” by removing dead and dying trees while restoring a range of tree sizes and ages, according to a federal planning document.
Steelhead returning to spawn in the Snake River Basin had increased to about 45,800 adults in 2015, up from about 11,500 adults when the species as listed as threatened in 1997.
However, the Friends of the Clearwater and Alliance for the Wild Rockies environmental groups filed a lawsuit claiming the federal government should have relied on a new estimate that indicated the population had dropped to roughly 8,000 in 2019.
The judge has now agreed with the plaintiffs that NMFS violated the Endangered Species Act by not analyzing the population decline’s implications for the project.
The agency did not weigh all the evidence and come to reasonable conclusion, nor did it dispute that the new population estimate was the “best available science,” he said.
“Rather, this is a situation where the record indicates that NMFS failed to even consider the most recent data,” Winmill said. “This failure is arbitrary and capricious.”
The Forest Service and NMFS argued the new information didn’t require them to reinitiate “consultation” on the project’s effects because they’d already considered a key steelhead population within its boundaries to be “high risk.”
However, the judge said the “high risk” status didn’t excuse the lack of re-consultation because the population decrease “would raise even graver concerns” about the Lolo Creek population’s viability — and whether planned conservation measures would be sufficient.
“Thus, the fact that the Lolo Creek population was already declining and at high risk does not provide a satisfactory explanation for why Defendants did not reinitiate consultation based on the new data that there was a recent dramatic drop in steelhead returns,” Winmill said.
The judge rejected arguments from the environmental plaintiffs that the federal agencies were liable for actually harming threatened steelhead, since there was no evidence such injury had occurred.
He also disagreed that the government’s analysis of soil and water quality impacts violated the National Forest Management Act and that the agencies didn’t take the required “hard look” at the project’s impacts under the National Environmental Policy Act.
Due to the government’s failure to consider new population data, though, Winmill has suspended the project’s implementation until the federal agencies have re-consulted on its impacts to steelhead.