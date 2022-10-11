Northern Spotted Owl

A northern spotted owl.

 Tom Kogut/USFS

Forest treatments planned for 10,500 acres of Southern Oregon spotted owl habitat must be re-evaluated after wildfires tore through the area, according to a federal judge.

U.S. District Judge Ann Aiken has ruled that federal wildlife biologists must again consult on species impacts from the two timber projects, which were approved shortly before 4,800 acres within their boundaries burned in 2019.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

Recommended for you