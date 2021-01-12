WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Health and Human Services announced sweeping changes Tuesday in the national vaccine rollout plan.
According to official statements, the Trump administration plans to reverse course on its original vaccination plan. The administration will urge states to focus on administering vaccines to anyone 65 or older and people with pre-existing health conditions first, a shift from its earlier guidance to give priority to health care workers.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been distributing vaccine doses to states. The federal government has given states the freedom to decide which populations to prioritize, but has offered suggested guidelines so each state has been vaccinating people differently.
Oregon, for example, has had health care workers first in line for the vaccine, followed by educators and then essential workers.
As of this week, the federal government is releasing second doses of vaccines that had been held back for booster shots and is urging states to use those doses to start vaccinating those 65-and-older.
Nationwide, about 53 million people are 65 or older and more than 100 million people have high-risk medical conditions such as diabetes and heart conditions, according to the CDC.
Officials say it could take several months to vaccinate such a large population before health care workers and critical infrastructure workers, such as those in the food system, receive vaccines.
This new plan is likely to survive the transition between administrations because President-elect Joe Biden has already proposed a similar vaccine plan once he takes office.
The federal government announced another big change this week in how the federal government will allocate vaccine doses to states. Until now, doses have been allocated based on population.
With the new plan, doses will be allocated based on what pace each state sets in administering the vaccine, and the number of doses will be tied to the size of a state's 65-and-older population, not its overall population.
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex M. Azar II said the new allocation method will begin in two weeks.
In a briefing Tuesday, leaders of Operation Warp Speed, a public-private partnership to accelerate testing and vaccination, said the new plan will shift focus away from hospitals and focus more on making vaccines available at pharmacies and similar venues.
The new directive threatens to create confusion in states that already have elaborate plans and whose vaccination programs are underway.
Although state health officials will still have some decision-making freedom, the federal directive is likely to upend and reroute plans for many states.