EUGENE, Ore. — Three environmental groups are suing the Umpqua National Forest in southwest Oregon seeking to block a roadside logging project removing dead and burned trees from the massive Archie Creek Fire in 2020.
North Umpqua District Ranger Sherri Chambers signed off on the Archie Creek Fire Roadside Danger Tree Project on Aug. 18, logging approximately 2,642 acres of fire-damaged trees along 65 miles of Forest Service roads.
In her decision memorandum, Chambers said the project is critically important for public safety along the routes, which provide access for firefighting and recreation.
“Although I am aware there are tradeoffs associated with this and every action, I believe I have an obligation to prioritize the health and safety of employees, partners, stakeholders, and the public who will be working, visiting, and recreating in the area accessed by the these roads and road segments,” Chambers wrote.
Cascadia Wildlands, Oregon Wild and Umpqua Watersheds filed a lawsuit on Oct. 14 asking a U.S. District Court judge to halt the project, arguing it was approved without the necessary review under the National Environmental Policy Act.
Nick Cady, legal director for Cascadia Wildlands, said the Forest Service is disguising commercial logging as safety-driven hazard tree removal.
“The vast majority of this logging is simply not necessary for public safety reasons,” Cady said. “If the Forest Service were to take the time to analyze on the ground where logging was needed, this project would be much smaller in scale and non-controversial.”
Conservationists have also challenged post-fire logging along 404 miles of roads in Oregon’s Willamette National Forest, where the Beachie Creek, Lionshead and Holiday Farm fires wreaked devastation in 2020.
Under NEPA, the Forest Service is normally required to analyze and disclose the environmental impacts of its management actions.
However, the Umpqua National Forest approved the Archie Creek Fire project as a “categorical exclusion,” allowing it to sidestep the review process, according to the lawsuit.
A categorical exclusion as defined by NEPA may issued if the agency’s actions “do not individually or cumulatively have a significant effect on the human environment.”
While Chambers acknowledged potential environmental impacts — including the presence of threatened and environmental species, such as the northern spotted owl — she determined there were no extraordinary circumstances that would warrant conducting a full environmental impact statement.
”My conclusion is that it is possible and appropriate to reduce roadside danger trees and associated fuels on these 65 miles of forest roads while still maintaining current and future habitat function on the landscape,” Chambers wrote in her decision memo.
The lawsuit claims logging would negatively impact old-growth forest, riparian areas and critical spotted owl habitat within the project area, which should require additional review and public comment.
It also states that most trees targeted for cutting pose no immediate public danger since the identified roads are not maintained for passenger cars, and receive little traffic.
The Forest Service had planned to implement the project immediately, though the plaintiffs are asking for a preliminary injunction and to remand the decision back to the Forest Service for additional NEPA review.