BOISE — Drought and low snowpacks in the West likely mean an early start to wildfire season, meteorologists at the National Interagency Fire Center predict.
“Due to below-average, and in some cases record-low, snowpack from the Sierra into the Oregon Cascades, we are anticipating an early and active start to fire season,” said Nick Nauslar, a fire meteorologist at the center in Boise.
The risk of large wildland fires will be above normal in parts of Central Oregon from April to June. Nauslar said extreme to exceptional drought, and low snowfall and snowpack, are factors.
The Fire Center’s Predictive Services unit said in an April 1 report that above-normal potential for large fires is expected in Central Oregon through June before expanding into Washington and southwest Oregon in July. Nearly normal potential is expected in the rest of the Northwest into July.
March brought near-normal temperatures to the Northwest, and more consistent rain and snow to western Washington, parts of eastern Washington, and northern Oregon.
Drought continues in central and southwest Oregon and much of eastern Oregon, where precipitation has stayed below normal for more than a year. April precipitation is expected to be above normal in western Washington and northeast Oregon, and below average elsewhere in the region, the report said.
Near-term risk in the Great Basin is mixed, fire forecasters said. Major long-term drought has improved but remains across much of the area. Above-normal precipitation in late fall and early winter could have increased the likelihood that the crop of grasses and other fine fuels got bigger from western Nevada into southern Idaho.
But recent drier conditions stunted some of the grass growth, so shorter grass overall will limit the risk at lower elevations.
Forecasters said the Great Basin fire potential is expected to remain normal through April and increase in May and June. Weak storms are likely to move through in April and drier, warmer conditions are expected headed into fire season. Early snowmelt likely will lead to a faster start to fire season in higher terrain from May through July.
Large-fire risk in the Northern Rockies should remain normal through May.
In June, risk could be above normal if spring rains do not come and temperatures are higher than outlooks suggest, the report said. The La Nina weather pattern has helped snow-water equivalents stay near or above normal for most of northern Idaho and Montana west of the Continental Divide.
Risk in Northern California is expected to be normal in April, and above normal in May in San Francisco Bay, mid-coast-Mendocino and Sacramento Valley-foothill areas. Above-normal risk is forecast at most elevations in June and July.
Southern California’s risk of large wildfires is expected to be normal to slightly below normal through July. Live-fuel moisture is well above normal but is starting to decrease, several weeks earlier than usual, the report said. Below-normal precipitation since January worsened the drought, and Sierra snowpack is 50-60% of average.