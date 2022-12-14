GP Fremont-Winema2.jpg

Aerial surveys of the Fremont-Winema National Forest in southern Oregon shows entire landscapes interspersed with dead and dying fir trees. 

 USFS

PORTLAND — Years of drought are taking a toll on Oregon's iconic fir trees.

Aerial surveys led by the U.S. Forest Service and Oregon Department of Forestry found a record high mortality rate for fir trees in 2022, particularly in parts of central and southern Oregon that have endured the most severe drought.

