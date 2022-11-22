AZALEA, Ore. — Over a few years in the mid-1960s, the goat herd on the 160-acre homestead was gradually replaced by Douglas fir seedlings.
The goats had eaten the vegetation down to the ground, leaving a dirty brown, eroding hillside.
“It needed to be a forest,” said Marline Koch. She and her husband, Andrew Koch, started planting trees on the hillside shortly after moving in 1964 to the property that Andrew’s parents, Esther and Herbert Koch, had settled in the 1940s.
The property, lying along Applegate Creek in the Upper Cow Creek drainage, is east of Azalea in southern Douglas County. The land had been logged and burned prior to Esther and Herbert Koch’s arrival.
Over the years the Koch family purchased and planted many more acres in that area with Douglas fir seedlings. The family got the seedlings by pulling the naturally growing trees from the sandy cutbanks of forest roads during the winter months when the soil was soft and giving. If allowed to grow in the cutbanks, the trees would have been cut so the family saved them and transitioned them into a growing forest.
The family’s efforts on 770 acres of forest land led to Marline Koch recently being named the 2022 Douglas County Tree Farmer of the Year by the Douglas County Small Woodlands Association.
Marline Koch said her husband, who died in 1983, approached forest management with a philosophy of “If I can’t make it better, I won’t log.”
Over the past decades, some trees were pre-commercially thinned in the growing forest. Dying or diseased trees were also logged and more recently, Marline Koch explained, trees negatively impacted by the drought and lack of water were logged.
“It’s been a family thing of working in the forest,” she said. Her husband and their sons and families shared the work of caring for the trees, eliminating invasive weeds, building bridges and trails, rebuilding old skid and logging roads for fire breaks and for access by firefighting equipment if needed, and building or maintaining water bars on those roads to prevent erosion.
“It’s nice to know somebody notices,” Marline Koch said of the recognition by the small woodlands association. “Thanks to years of work, we now have places where the trees are spaced just right, they’re growing fast and the fire danger is less.
“It took over 50 years, but now it’s a beautiful forest,” she added. “We haven’t logged every year, but when we have, we’ve been pleased with how the loggers have treated the land. We’ve used different contractors because we’ve outlived some of them.”
About 75 Douglas County Small Woodlands Association members recently toured the Koch property and honored Marline Koch with the annual award. She shared the history of the property and how four generations of the family have helped with its management.
“It’s a beautiful place,” said Richard Rawson, president of the association. “They’ve done a lot with it. They’ve thinned trees, they’ve harvested trees, the loggers who have done the work have done it with care. There’s some park-like areas and some dense forest. A good mix.”
Marline Koch explained Esther and Herbert Koch homesteaded the original 160 acres with the intent of living off the land. The couple moved into a cabin with no electricity and no running water. They had no car in those early years.
The transition of the property began in the mid-1960s and it has gradually become a mature forest.
Marline Koch, now 81, said this will be her last year of falling trees with her chain saw. She explained she has eye issues that prevent her from seeing exactly which way a tree is leaning and how it should be cut to safely drop it to the ground.
Her younger family members will help with that work. But she plans to still check on keeping water bars intact, invasive weeds at bay, and trails and roads accessible.
“My hope for the future is that my son, my grandkids, will love the land like I do,” Marline Koch said. “That’s all I can ask for.”
