OLYMPIA — Washington lawmakers may make Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz get permission from an oversight board before leasing timberland for carbon offsets.
Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee Chairman Kevin Van de Wege has introduced a bill requiring the Board of Natural Resources to OK the unprecedented leases.
The six-member board is supposed to set policies for the Department of Natural Resources, but was not involved in planning the carbon-offset project and typically does not sign off on leases.
Van de Wege's bill exempts grazing and agricultural leases, but also would apply to leases DNR signs with solar companies that cover more than 250 acres.
"I think sending large leases through the Board of Natural Resources will allow for a little more public input," said Van de Wege, D-Sequim. "I know there's been controversy in Eastern Washington around solar versus grazing."
At a hearing Monday on Senate Bill 5254, DNR legislative director Brian Considine asked lawmakers to narrow the bill and exempt "clean-energy leases" from going to the board.
It could discourage energy developers from leasing DNR land, he said. If the bill is limited to carbon-offset leases," I think it's more palatable to (Franz) and DNR," he said.
Franz announced plans to set aside 10,000 acres in Western Washington last spring, saying it would be an example to the nation and "repurpose public lands for climate solutions."
Uncut trees would generate credits for businesses to buy to "offset" their contribution to global warming. DNR has not estimated the amount of revenue that would come from selling carbon credits.
The plan drew fire from the wood-products industry and some county officials, whose rural counties rely on revenue from state timber sales.
Clallam County Commissioner Bill Peach, who last year represented timber counties on the Board of Natural Resources, pushed for Franz to submit carbon-offset leases for approval.
Peach noted at a September meeting that the board was asked to approve selling a 5.8-acre parcel, yet it was being left out of plans to lease 10,000 acres.
In a written response to Van de Wege's bill, DNR focused on how the legislation would impact leases for energy projects.
Some companies could "exclude DNR parcels from a project because of the perceived risk of denial," the department claimed.
DNR stated it would have to hire another state employee to make board presentations and to deal with "increased complexity."
Salary, benefits, a computer, workstation, radios, a vehicle and administrative overhead would total $219,800 the first year, according to the department.
DNR also warned that running leases past the board could delay projects. The board meets 11 times a year, every month except August.
The idea waiting for board approval would slow down projects "doesn't make a lot of sense," American Forest Resource Council director of government relations Heath Heikkila told senators.
"I want to remind you these are public lands and actually held in trust for beneficiaries so it makes sense to have the board make these decisions," he said.
Franz chairs the board. State schools chief Chris Reykdal is on the board. Timber counties, the governor, Washington State University and University of Washington also are represented.
Finite Carbon, majority owned by oil giant BP, initially embraced its public role as the carbon project's manager. The company backed away from the project last fall.
The forest resource council and Lewis and Skagit counties are suing DRN, alleging the department hasn't adequately reviewed the impacts of the carbon-offset project.
DNR hasn't given up issuing leases this year, but is waiting for the lawsuit to be resolved to move ahead with some of the planning, said Duane Emmons, acting deputy supervisor of state uplands.
"We're pausing a little bit," he said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.