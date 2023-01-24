leasing timberlands

Washington Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Chairman Kevin Van de Wege listens Jan. 23 to a staff report on a bill he introduced requiring the Board of Natural Resources to approve leasing state lands for a carbon-credit program planned by State Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz.

 Don Jenkins/Capital Press

OLYMPIA — Washington lawmakers may make Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz get permission from an oversight board before leasing timberland for carbon offsets.

Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee Chairman Kevin Van de Wege has introduced a bill requiring the Board of Natural Resources to OK the unprecedented leases.

