OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Natural Resources welcomes free help from Finite Carbon, but the BP-owned company doesn't have the inside track to share revenue from selling carbon offsets, a department official said Tuesday.
DNR needs Finite's expertise to plan to lease timberland to someone who will broker carbon credits, said Duane Emmons, acting deputy supervisor for uplands.
Finite Carbon could be the lessee, but will have to bid for the leases against other carbon brokers in a public auction, he said in an interview.
"It's so new to us. We are very willing to take their knowledge and use it for our own benefit," Emmons said. "When it comes time to bid, I don't think they'll have a leg up."
Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz in April announced that Finite Carbon was DNR's partner in locking up 10,000 acres of state-owned timber in Western Washington and selling carbon credits instead.
DNR officials have recently clarified that the department has no financial obligation to Finite, which describes itself as project developer and manager.
Finite could still apparently benefit if it wins leases. Lessees would pay a flat per-acre fee or keep a share of the revenue from selling credits to companies seeking to "offset" emissions.
"Finite Carbon would like Washington DNR to be successful in its efforts to fight climate change and is confident that Washington DNR will choose good collaborators in this effort," Finite director of forest carbon origination Caitlin Guthrie said in an email.
At the announcement in April, Franz lauded the DNR-Finite partnership as a "blueprint," "new model" and "new precedent" for managing public lands for "climate solutions."
Since then, DNR has started to publicly explain the plan, including to the Board of Natural Resources, the department's oversight panel, which was not included in the planning.
On Tuesday, the board heard a presentation similar to previous presentations.
The board's vice chairman, Clallam County Commissioner Bill Peach, said harvesting the timber would raise about $200 million. How much will selling carbon offsets raise — roughly? he asked.
"I understand it's a developing market. That's why I suggest a range. Do you have a range?" Peach asked.
DNR senior policy adviser Csenka Favorini-Csorba did not offer any estimates. She said a financial analysis will come after the 10,000 acres are picked.
The American Forest Resource Council estimates carbon offsets, at current prices, would raise $150 million less than timber harvests. The revenue supports rural schools and public services.
Favorini-Csorba said DNR hopes that the value of carbon offsets will increase. DNR will able to assure buyers that the project really is saving trees from being cut. The 10,000 acres were scheduled to be logged, according to DNR.
The forest resource council estimates logging the trees would create $500 million in economic activity.
Each carbon credit purportedly offsets 1 ton of carbon emissions. BP, formally British Petroleum, bought Finite in 2000 and is among major companies that have set a target to be "net zero" by 2050.
Favorini-Csorba said she hoped DRN's partnership with Finite will continue.
"They have been excellent partners for us so far. They've done a lot of work for us without a contract to help us really identify what the most robust carbon project is that we can put forward," she said.
