Forest timber DNR carbon (copy)

The Washington Department of Natural Resources plans to lock up 10,000 acres of timber in Western Washington and sell carbon credits.

 Washington DNR

OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Natural Resources welcomes free help from Finite Carbon, but the BP-owned company doesn't have the inside track to share revenue from selling carbon offsets, a department official said Tuesday.

DNR needs Finite's expertise to plan to lease timberland to someone who will broker carbon credits, said Duane Emmons, acting deputy supervisor for uplands.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you