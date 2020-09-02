The 11,900-acre Bear Creek Fire was 85% contained as of late Sept. 1, an incident report said.
Lightning caused the fire Aug. 11 in timber and brush about 29 miles east of Salmon, Idaho, in the Lemhi Pass area.
Crews early Sept. 2 mopped up, repaired dozer lines and worked to make sure there was no new advancement, said Syd Janssen, acting public affairs officer for the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest in Montana.
A crew of 46 was working on the fire as of Sept. 1. Tasks included back-hauling equipment and supplies that are no longer needed.
The Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 31 reported that most personnel, which once numbered more than 400, were diverted away from the Bear Creek Fire. Factors included cool temperatures and light rain.
Lemhi Pass Road, closed Aug. 11, has been reopened, the Sept. 1 incident report said. Trail closures remain in effect.