The Deer Fire in southwest Idaho stood at about 1,000 acres around noon July 30 as crews continued to make progress.
Lightning sparked the fire about three miles north of Arrowrock Dam in the Mountain Home Ranger District, according to Boise National Forest officials.
The fire started early July 28 in grass and sagebrush, burned around private property and grew. It burned quickly up steep terrain, away from the dam and into a string of timber. It moved east toward the Cottonwood Guard Station.
Officials July 30 said crews made progress building direct fire-protection line, with help from water drops by helicopter and two water-scooper aircraft. Scoopers can turn around quickly to reload for cooling hot spots.
Crews built lines on both flanks of the fire and worked to protect structures.
“Things are looking pretty good,” BNF spokeswoman Venetia Gempler said. “The fact they are able to put some direct line in is a good sign.”
Rain is expected over the July 30-Aug. 1 weekend.
“We’re expecting that moisture to come in, and any time we have an incoming storm, that brings in some wind,” Gempler said. “They are watching that very closely.”
The fire, about 12 miles east-northeast of Boise, should be contained July 31.
The 164-person team includes two 20-person initial attack crews, five engines, four helicopters, two bulldozers and two water tenders.