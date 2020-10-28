A Washington court on Tuesday barred the state Department of Fish and Wildlife from issuing timberland owners permits to kill black bears that damage trees.
The Court of Appeals in Tacoma ruled the damage-control program violated a voter initiative by allowing private hunters to use bait and hounds to remove problem bears.
The department and timberland owners had argued the program protected a constitutional right to shoot wildlife to protect private property.
"It is a big win," said Collette Adkins, an attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity, which sued Fish and Wildlife. "It achieves the goal we had for litigation."
Fish and Wildlife said in a written statement it was evaluating the decision. The department did not say whether whether it will appeal to the Supreme Court.
"I have some pretty sad members at the moment," said Elaine Oneil, executive director of the Washington Farm Forestry Association, one of two groups that intervened in the suit to defend the program.
The other, the Western Forestry and Conservation Association, declined to comment.
The three-judge appeals court unanimously overruled a Thurston County Superior Court judge who upheld Fish and Wildlife's policy last year.
The appeals court decision turned on the wording of a law written to carry out a 1996 initiative that banned recreational hunters from baiting game animals or tracking them with hounds.
The initiative and law exempt government employees who are protecting the public and property.
Fish and Wildlife, however, also lets private hunters authorized by the department to use bait and hounds to kill tree-damaging bears. That, according to the court, wasn't the law.
"The rule allows the department to issue permits to any hunter 'authorized by' the agency, but statute requires that the hunter be an 'agent' of a county, state or federal agency," Judge Rich Melnick wrote.
Judges Lisa Worswick and Anne Cruser concurred in the opinion.
The court did uphold a rule that allows Fish and Wildlife to as a last resort issue permits to trap bears damaging timberland.
But it also instructed the Thurston County court to reconsider whether the department's entire rule was arbitrary and capricious.
The Center for Biological Diversity will continue to press to eliminate the program and would lobby against the Legislature changing the law to allow landowners to use private hunters, Adkins said.
"Now we'll focus on shutting down the program for good," she said.
In court documents, Fish and Wildlife said Washington has a "robust and healthy" black bear population of 25,000 to 30,000 animals. The department issued 85 permits to kill problem bears in 2018.
Bears emerge from hibernation in the early spring and strip bark off trees to get at the sap. The fastest-growing trees have they most sugary sap, and those trees are on commercial timberlands.
The girdled trees either die or are scarred, losing value as logs. Timber groups describe annual losses as in the millions of dollars. A more specific number was not offered in briefs submitted to the appeals court.
Landowners try to divert bears from plantations by providing feeding stations with food meant to be tastier than sap but not as tasty as berries that ripen in late spring.