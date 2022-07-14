ROSEBURG, Ore. — After 15 years of working to turn a fixer-upper property into a multi-use area, Evan and Lorreen Barnes were recently honored as the 2021 Douglas County Small Woodlands Tree Farmers of the Year.
A tour of their property by association members and a presentation of the 2021 award was delayed from a year ago until last month because of COVID restrictions.
The Barnes purchased 65 acres of timber and 15 acres of agricultural ground in 2006. The property also included two mobile homes and 30 broken down vehicles.
Their forest management and fire prevention efforts earned them recognition.
“It’s nice to be acknowledged,” said Lorreen Barnes. “It’s nice to share what we know and what we’ve learned over the years.”
“It’s an honor to be distinguished, to be acknowledged for the work we’ve done around here,” agreed Evan Barnes.
The Barnes designed and built a circular access road system with landings for logging and self-loading trucks but also for better access in case of wildfire. Trees were removed from close to where the couple built their home and outbuildings. For additional fire protection, sprinklers were installed on all the buildings, there’s a 500-gallon water tank on a mobile trailer and there’s 10,000 gallons of water in four holding tanks placed around the property.
“Every year we try to clean up the forest floor to reduce the hazard,” Evan Barnes said of the surrounding forest that includes Douglas fir, oak, madrone and pine trees.
In 2014, the Barnes helped start the Upper San Souci Firewise Community. Evan Barnes is the community’s coordinator for the program.
Through Firewise, workers from Douglas Forest Protective Association have visited the property and helped clear 200 feet of “defensible ground” around each structure.
The Barnes had no forest management experience early in their lives. Evan was a construction contractor and builder in Northern California. Lorreen was a high school teacher and social worker. They read books from the library, read news publications, took extension classes and consulted with foresters to learn about forest management and fire prevention.
A small woodlands association panel visited the Barnes’ property and selected the couple for the tree farmer award. The Barnes were praised for having a forest plan and for their management, protection and enhancement of their small woodlands.
“From what they described that it was like when they bought it to now, they’ve made tremendous progress,” said Richard Rawson, president of the Douglas County Small Woodlands Association. “The property looks very nice. It’s a well-earned honor for them.”
In addition to managing the timber, the Barnes have turned their property into multiple use, adding a large garden, fruit trees, chickens and fenced pasture for a couple steers and two horses.
Tami Jo Braz, the woodlands association’s membership and communications coordinator, described the Barnes as an “inspiring example of forestry and woodland management.”
“They exemplify the four core tenets of stewardship which are wood production, water quality protection, wildlife habitat enhancement and recreation opportunities,” Braz said of the Barnes.
The small woodlands association has a membership of 190 families. The objective of the association is to study the problems of managing, protecting and improving small tracts of forest, to disburse information on the establishment, growth, harvesting and marketing of forest crops, to inform and educate owners on problems and solutions for forest management, and to represent the owners of small woodlands before legislative bodies and agencies.
More information on the Oregon Small Woodlands Association can be found online.