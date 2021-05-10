OAKLAND, Ore. — A poison oak and blackberry infested forest has been transformed into a timbered park of Douglas fir, oak and madrone trees through the efforts of Richard and Donna Rawson.
The Rawsons were recently honored as the Douglas County Small Woodlands Association’s 2020 Tree Farmers of the Year, for their stewardship work on their 66-acre property in the Metz Hill area north of Oakland.
The couple purchased the land in 1981 and through the years, either by hiring out the work or doing it themselves, have slowly renovated the acreage.
“It’s an entirely different place than what it was 40 years ago,” Richard Rawson said. “I’ve gotten more than my money’s worth from the enjoyment of working on this land. It’s been worth it. It’s in better shape than when we bought it.”
Rawson led a tour of the property on May 1 for members of the small woodlands association.
The land was heavily logged in 1949 with the logs milled on site into railroad ties. Sawdust was scattered around the property and because the land was left to regenerate on its own, poison oak and blackberries had a strong presence along with a mixture of young trees.
But that brush along with Scotch broom, hawthorn and thistle have been cut down and sprayed, ponds were developed for wildlife and for use in case of wildfire, and roads were constructed around the property for work and access in case of fire.
Several piles of woody debris were left to provide habitat for smaller wildlife.
In 1992 and 1994, some trees in the forest were thinned, but there was no major logging until an ice storm, drought and a major snow storm in the past five years impacted the trees. Following those events, the Rawsons had professional help in making decisions since they had begun working with Barnes & Associates, a Roseburg-based forestry consulting business, in 2016 to develop a land management plan.
“I’ve never regretted investing in consulting foresters,” Rawson said. “I wish I had earlier.”
Roy Brogden, president of the Douglas County Small Woodlands Association, explained that in selecting a Tree Farmer of the Year, such factors as harvesting, thinning, vegetation control and fire prevention management are considered. He complimented the Rawsons on how they have dealt with those factors on their property.
“They’ve done what is best for the land and the forest,” Brogden said.
Richard Rawson has been a board member for the small woodlands association for the past three years and has helped the association organize Fire Season Preparedness workshops and other field tours. The mission of the association, which has 200 members, is to assist small landowners in managing their resources.
Rawson completed the Oregon State University Extension Master Woodland Manager volunteer program training in 2019. His forest is also certified by the American Tree Farm System.
Rawson said his property has produced approximately 260,000 board-feet of timber, 125 cords of firewood of both Douglas fir and oak, and many family Christmas trees.
“The work out here helps keep me healthy,” he said. Both Richard and Donna are now 75. “It has satisfied my inner need for nature. I’m pleased with what I see now.”