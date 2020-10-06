The dry weather will remain conducive to wildfires in California and some other parts of the West while much of the Northwest will return to a more normal cool and wet pattern, a fire meteorologist says.
“It’s looking busy in the short term, at least through the end of this week across the West,” National Interagency Fire Center Meteorologist Nick Nauslar said Oct. 5. “A good portion of areas will stay warm and dry, with occasional days of critical fire conditions with stronger winds and lower humidity.”
Some rain likely will dampen parts of the coastal and interior West over the Oct. 10-11 weekend, he said. Though amounts aren’t yet known, “it looks like we’re going to see at least a slowdown or pause in fire activity this week and into next week.”
The current La Nina climate pattern usually means cooler- and wetter-than-normal conditions in parts of the Pacific Northwest and Northern Rockies over winter.
“Large climate patterns like La Nina can have a considerable impact on seasonal forecasts,” Nauslar said. “However, given the ongoing fire activity and very dry fuels across California, offshore wind events will remain a concern through November and possibly into December.”
NIFC Predictive Services said in an October-January forecast that the potential for significant large fires remains elevated at least through October in parts of the West.
The forecast said La Nina — which developed in September with below-average sea-surface temperatures in the east-central and eastern Pacific Ocean — and current fuel conditions are the main drivers of significant fire potential through fall and into winter. Drought conditions are expected to continue for much of California, the Great Basin and the Southwest through October, the forecast said.
The Northwest’s extreme September likely will be followed by a return to a normal significant large-fire potential in October.
Fall and winter likely will be wetter and cooler than normal in the region.
Significant fire potential remains above normal in California due to the number of active large fires, near-record dry fuels, and offshore wind events.
NIFC said Northern California’s above-normal fire risk for October and November reflect recent dry weather and fuels, and anticipated drier- and warmer-than-normal conditions through December.
The fall offshore-wind season is off to an intense start, and significant rain isn’t expected until early or mid-November.
Above-normal risk of significant large fires likely will continue into December in parts of Southern California as high-pressure weather systems dominate.
Large-fire potential is expected to lessen gradually by late October in the Great Basin, the forecast said. Periods of higher risk in fall and winter in spots reflect above-normal loading of fine fuels, including dead grasses that carried over from 2019.
The Northern Rockies should see nearly normal significant-fire potential starting this month, though dry and windy conditions may align to create short periods of higher risk east of the Continental Divide.