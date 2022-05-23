ROSEBURG, Ore. — Four Umpqua Community College Forestry Club students took a recent break from classroom work to take a cruise — through the timber.
They were able to experience an actual boots-on-the-ground timber cruise and do the work themselves on 57 acres of private property several miles northwest of Roseburg. Their goal was to estimate the volume and value of merchantable timber on a steep north facing slope that was a mix of Douglas fir and incense cedar trees.
Timber cruising normally involves only coming up with a volume of board-feet figure, but Isaac Cherry, the project leader and a UCC freshman, planned to add an extra step and determine a value estimate for the timber.
“Knowing the price (from a sawmill) per thousand board-feet per species and including logging and trucking costs, you can figure the value of the stand for that species,” he said.
“Being out here is extremely valuable,” Cherry said of taking data from random plots within the acreage. “It’s an experience where you’re able to connect technical knowledge from the classroom with real world job experience.”
Each plot was 1/20th of an acre and all merchantable trees within the plots were recorded. After locating each plot using GPS, the students measured a radius out to 26.3 feet to identify the plot boundary. Then the species, diameter and height measurements of each tree that measured 10 inches or greater in diameter at chest height within that area were recorded. A hypsometer was used to measure the height of the trees.
The project came about when Cherry, who is majoring in forest management, was asked by a family friend if he’d be interested in cruising the timbered property. Cherry accepted the challenge. He contacted Javier Goirigolzarri, a forestry consultant who owns Resource Management Services in Roseburg, for advisory help.
Goirigolzarri volunteered his time, meeting with Cherry to discuss mapping of the property and marking desired plot locations with GPS. On the day of the timber cruise, Forestry Club members Jake Gerrard, Joe Godawa and Thomas Williams joined Cherry and Goirigolzarri for the hike in the woods.
“They’ve done the classroom work and had occasional field trips, but this was actually getting out on the ground and doing it,” Goirigolzarri said. “It adds to their depth of understanding, the practical experience any student needs to develop into a professional.
“I was truly impressed with these guys and their eagerness to learn more about forestry … whatever aspect they decide to pursue,” he added. “Their objective was to learn about timber cruising, but they were eager to talk about so many other aspects of forestry.”
Cherry said he and the other students learned the “bare bone basics of timber cruising.”
“We enter the information in an Excel file and it will calculate the board-foot volume of each tree,” Cherry said. “Then there’s an expansion factor, multiplying out the sample plots across the whole stand of trees.
“You’re able to create averages for trees per acre and then how many thousand board-feet per species in the 57 acres,” he explained.
The students cruised 22 plots.
“The big thing is being efficient, learning how best to use the technology,” Godawa said. “It was a great outside classroom. It was beautiful to have Javier (Goirigolzarri) come along beside us and provide valuable knowledge that he’s accumulated over time.”
The 5-year-old UCC forestry program offers majors in engineering, fire, management and operations. The program has grown to having 25 to 30 students in each of the past couple of years.
Oregon State University and UCC have a partnership in forestry, allowing forestry students to transfer all their community college credits to the four-year university.
“Students are getting an excellent forestry foundation at UCC,” said Goirigolzarri. “It’ll help them as they consider furthering their education.”