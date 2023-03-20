Melissa Cribbins

Melissa Cribbins

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Having lived her life in rural Oregon, Melissa Cribbins didn’t hesitate when given the opportunity to be an advocate for good forest management and wildfire prevention.

Cribbins recently accepted the position of executive director of Communities for Healthy Forests, a nonprofit group whose mission is to promote good forest management in order to produce healthier forests.

