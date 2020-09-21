Wes Melo is the vice chairman of Communities for Healthy Forests, a nonprofit founded in Roseburg, Ore., to inform the public and policy makers with facts supporting the need to restore and manage forest lands. He is a 1966 graduate of the University of California-Berkeley with a B.S. degree in forestry. Melo has spent most of his life firefighting both wildland and structural fires, and until recently served the communities he lived in as a volunteer firefighter as well as fire chief.