WENATCHEE, Wash. — A wildfire north of Wenatchee that has grown to 9,000 acres apparently was unintentionally caused, perhaps by an illegal burn.
“That’s what we are investigating,” Jason Reinfeld, chief of special operations at the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, said Thursday morning.
Sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant Wednesday at a home where they believe the fire started in the 3300 block of Red Apple Road between Monitor and Cashmere, northwest of Wenatchee. The fire, called the Red Apple Fire, was reported from there at 6:55 p.m. July 13. Wind quickly spread the fire to several thousand acres Tuesday evening and to 9,000 acres by Wednesday evening with evacuation orders issued to 1,500 homes.
Firefighters saved numerous homes in the Sunnyslope area north of Wenatchee. Fire burned close to many of those homes and reached down ravines toward the Columbia River causing the closure of U.S. Highway 97A on the west side of the river for several miles.
Later, it was reopened but restricted to one-day traffic with pilot cars.
Fire officials said no structures were lost and there have been no injuries.
About 200 fire personnel worked the fire Wednesday and two planes made numerous laps flying low over Wenatchee to scoop water from the Columbia River and drop it on the fire.
The fire spread into timber at the top of Burch Mountain, 4,726-feet elevation. Fire managers were concerned about the fire spreading west to Nahahum and Warner canyons and north into Swakane Canyon.
“We are paying close attention to heat and winds today which will make for challenging conditions, but we feel like we are making good progress,” Ryan Rodruck, fire spokesman, said Thursday morning.
The perimeter of the fire was listed at 10% contained Wednesday night. Rodruck said he hopes to see that increase.