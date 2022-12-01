A BP-affiliated company has stepped away from helping craft a state carbon-storage plan that Washington Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz said would be a blueprint for conserving timberlands to confront climate change.
Franz and Finite Carbon announced their partnership in April and outlined plans to cancel logging on 10,000 acres in Western Washington and sell carbon credits to private companies.
The Pennsylvania-based company distanced itself from the project in October after skeptics pressed for more details, according to records obtained through a public records request.
A Finite spokeswoman Thursday confirmed the company is no longer involved in the project. The company declined further comment.
The Department of Natural Resources will move ahead with the carbon-offset program, a spokesman said.
"The Department of Natural Resources is grateful for the guidance and insight that Finite Carbon has freely provided as we build our carbon project," the department stated.
BP owns a majority stake in Finite, which calls itself North America's largest developer and supplier of carbon credits. Credits are sold on to companies looking to "offset" their carbon emissions.
Finite began advising DNR in 2020, working without a contract, compensation or guarantee that it would be the one to broker carbon credits and share in the proceeds, according to the department.
DNR officials said they needed Finite's expertise. The plan is still being developed. If DNR needs more technical guidance, it will consider hiring a contractor, the department stated.
American Forestry Resource Council government relations director Heath Heikkila said he suspects Finite dropped the project because it had become a "political hot potato" and laden with legal risks.
"If Finite or another company isn't there to help, I think it certainly would make the road ahead harder for the program," he said.
Finite was enthusiastic about its partnership with Washington, according to DNR records, asking last summer for permission to list the project on the company's website.
DNR and Finite coordinated media "talking points" when announcing the program. Finite executive Caitlin Guthrie called the company the carbon project's manager and developer. "We are overjoyed to support WA DNR in this initiative," Guthrie said in an email to DNR officials.
The timber industry and some rural counties pushed back, warning about the loss of timber jobs and revenue for public services. Critics questioned whether DNR was fulfilling its duty to manage its lands to support rural counties, schools and small taxing districts.
In the fall, DNR senior policy adviser Csenka Favorini-Cscorba forwarded questions from the forestry resource council to Guthrie. "Many are fairly nitty gritty, and best suited to Finite's expertise," Favorini-Cscorba wrote.
Guthrie said Finite would not be able to answer them.
"While WA DNR works to evaluate its path forward for a carbon project, we think it is best that we take a step back and re-engage at a later date when the path forward for a carbon project is clearer," she wrote.
"Finite Carbon remains eager and hopeful to serve as WA DNR's carbon offset developer in the future and ask that you please keep us updated once WA DNR resolves the outstanding questions regarding its authority for a carbon project," Guthrie wrote.
