The Boundary Fire in central Idaho has grown to nearly 30,000 acres in dry, windy conditions.
Infrared analysis by aircraft late Sept. 6 pegged acreage at 29,771, Salmon-Challis National Forest Public Affairs Officer Amy Baumer said.
Lightning started the fire Aug. 10 two miles west of the Boundary Creek Boat Launch on the Middle Fork of the Salmon River. The fire is burning in sub-alpine fir, spruce, Douglas fir and lodgepole pine trees about 29 miles northwest of Stanley.
Baumer on Sept. 7 said the fire was growing to the northwest and south. It is in the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness Area.
She said crews also worked on the fire’s east side, carrying out or improving protective measures, “and are going to be working on cleaning up the burnout area north of private land in Sulfur Creek.”
A report said the fire was producing group torching of trees, short-range spotting and wind-driven runs. Crews cleared about a quarter-mile of Boundary Creek Road, still inaccessible due to downed trees.
Dry conditions were expected to continue, the report said. Winds were expected to increase Sept. 8 and 9.
Baumer said fire managers are monitoring fire behavior.
She said crews to date have completed 30% of their objectives on the Boundary Fire, expected to be contained Oct. 30. A total of 73 firefighters were working on it.
