BOISE — The U.S. Bureau of Land Management this year will transfer 28 engines to rural fire departments and rangeland fire protection associations.
BLM must replace its vehicles after 17 years. The transfer program keeps the old engines on rangelands and available to firefighters, said Steve Acarregui, BLM national cooperator and veteran affairs coordinator at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise.
A 2018 law allows BLM to transfer trucks and command vehicles directly to established local cooperators at no cost to the recipient, instead of going through the federal General Services Administration process that prioritizes government agencies.
Acarregui said BLM plans to transfer four engines to cooperators in Wyoming; three each to Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah; and two each to Arizona, California and Oregon.
A panel based at NIFC approves the recipients, which will receive the engines after BLM takes delivery of their replacements, he said.
On each vehicle BLM pays an average of $30,000 in final salvage value, installs about $3,000 worth of hoses and other equipment and provides a mechanical evaluation before transfer. Salvage value on one of the Wyoming vehicles is being paid directly by the recipient. Some of this year’s vehicles have lower salvage values.
“If you are looking at the cost of fighting fire, that $30,000 can be paid for in one afternoon,” Acarregui said. “If the cooperators catch the fire when it’s small because they’re at the right place at the right time, it has been worth it right off the bat.”
Catching fires early also increases safety by exposing “many fewer firefighters to many fewer hours of firefighting,” he said. “Everything we can do to work better to keep these fires small is a savings” of risk and resources.
The U.S. Interior Department allocated about $1.6 million in rural fire-readiness funding to BLM, the same as last year. The bureau spends about $1 million working with cooperators on training, communication and updating fire-response agreements and other documentation. It spends about $600,000 on equipment transfers.
A revolving fund pays for a new engine, which may cost as much as $300,000 depending on the type. The cost is recovered as it is used; a charge code pays based on an incident’s duration and type, such as wildfire or prescribed fire.
The agency last year transferred 35 engines and a command vehicle.